The Super Bowl itself is not a big draw for all Americans. Non-football fans need extra incentive to invest four hours of their time in the league's championship clash, especially in a year in which there were few household names competing for the Lombardi Trophy. The NFL relies on souped-up commercials and its extravagant halftime show to drum up interest among casual viewers, but when done right, the National Anthem can serve as a strong tone-setter for the annual spectacle.

Near the end of Charlie Puth's memorable rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner, those watching at home were treated to a visually-stunning experience. When the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter hit the closing note inside Levi's Stadium, the camera shifted focus to the flyover. People have seen such an occurrence many times before, but rarely is the shot captured so eloquently. Fans were in awe, and expressed as much all over social media.

The person who greatly contributed to this aesthetically-pleasing amalgamation of patriotism, vocal prowess and pageantry was taken aback by all the buzz the moment received.

That cameraman is my friend Mike Germond of https://t.co/ujfoqLkwpB. Elite talent I asked him about the shot….his response “I did not think the world was going to eat it up like that. I’ve done that shot a half dozen times at Indy 500 and it just seemed natural” Iconic! https://t.co/Tc5teXIxom — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) February 9, 2026

Article Continues Below

“That cameraman is my friend Mike Germond of GCam.TV,” ESPN SEC Network host Peter Burns explained on X. “Elite talent. I asked him about the shot….his response ‘I did not think the world was going to eat it up like that. I’ve done that shot a half dozen times at Indy 500 and it just seemed natural' Iconic!”

Considering how effortless the flyover shot looked during the Super Bowl 60 broadcast, one should not be surprised to learn that this was just another day at the office for Germond. He was clearly the right man for the job.

The Seattle Seahawks are rightly collecting mountains of praise after their 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots, but following a largely anticlimactic game, this national anthem sequence is the highlight for many.