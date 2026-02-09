On Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks added a second trophy to their case with a dominant win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60. This game was all about the Seahawks' defense, which completely shut down Drake Maye and company until well into the fourth quarter, when the game was already out of reach.

The win allowed the Seahawks to avenge their loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl 49, and also gave them their second Lombardi trophy overall.

Now, fans are wondering when they will be able to celebrate with the team during the parade, and on Monday, they got their answer.

“The Super Bowl champion Seahawks will have their parade on Wednesday, beginning with a trophy celebration at Lumen Field at 10 am PT. That's followed by a parade along 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle at 11 am PT,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

The streets of Seattle are sure to be packed with fans on Wednesday in celebration of a team that was a dominant unit throughout the 2025 NFL season, capping it off with an epic playoff run, only really being tested by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Over the course of the year, the Seahawks' vaunted defense became known as “The Dark Side,” conjuring up memories for some of Seattle's old “Legion of Boom” defense in the early 2010s, headlined by Richard Sherman and other stars.

While it may not be those same players, or even schematics, anymore, the Seahawks in 2025 were able to unleash the same level of terror on opposing offenses as those iconic 2010s teams, and they sure look capable of doing it all again next year, barring some injury misfortune.

In any case, Seattle fans have a couple of days to get ready to party like it's 2014.