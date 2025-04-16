Who is the second-best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Well, in the opinion of some, like Mel Kiper Jr., it's Cam Ward, but on a consensus level, one name has emerged as being worthy of a first-round selection but not quite at the level of going to the Tennessee Titans first overall: Shedeur Sanders.

Widely considered a first-round caliber player last year, Sanders improved his stock by returning to Colorado, but ever since the NCAA season came to an end, it seems like talent evaluators have been looking for a reason to knock him down a peg, to the point where some believe he's on the same level as expected QB3 Jaxson Dart.

But what about Kyle McCord, the former Ohio State quarterback who played out his eligibility at Syracuse? Well, on his The Herd show on FS1, Cowherd made the argument that he is on par with Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a much better prospect than Dart as well.

“I think Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders, it's a coin flip. I think it's a coin flip,” Cowherd declared. “What I don't get is the people who are taking Jaxson Dart over Kyle McCord. That I don't get. Cam Ward over him, I get. But I think this kid has a chance to be the second-best quarterback in the draft.”

After spending three seasons at Ohio State, two as a backup and one as a solid enough option, McCord transferred to Syracuse in 2024 as OSU courted Will Howard, and promptly went off to an incredible degree, setting career highs across the board. While he did lead the FBS in completions, attempts, yards, and yards per game at 391, 592, 4,779, and 367.6, respectively, he also led the conference in interceptions at 12, with his game against Pitt featuring five picks on the way to a 13-41 loss.

Is McCord a future NFL star? Did his incredible season, which, admittedly, didn't feature an interception over the final five games of the year, show what he can do at the NFL level? Or will talent evaluators see how he played at Ohio State, how much of a gunslinger he was at Syracuse, and have questions about his ceiling in a post-Jameis Winston world? Fans will soon find out.