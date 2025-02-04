The Super Bowl has become a celebrity-focused event for the NFL. Every year ticket prices creep higher and higher, with Super Bowl 59 tickets going for roughly $4,700 on StubHub. Realistically, this makes attending the event only realistic for the rich and famous. Now it appears that this year's Super Bowl may be the first to host a sitting U.S. president.

U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to attend Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on Sunday, according to Ari Meirov per NBC.

If Trump follows through with his plan, he will become the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl, per CBS News.

Super Bowl 59 will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City will attempt to win its third consecutive Super Bowl championship, something that has not happened before in NFL history. They won their first Super Bowl in that series in 2023 against Philadelphia.

Trump has not said which team he would prefer to win.

It will be interesting to see if Trump makes any other Super Bowl-related announcement ahead of Sunday's big game.

Security at Super Bowl 59 will be tight in wake of New Orleans terrorist attack

Security will certainly be tighter than normal at this year's Super Bowl.

Both the local and federal government will be on high alert after January's tragic terrorist attack on New Year's Day. That attack happened on Bourbon Street, just blocks away from Caesar's Superdome, where the Super Bowl will take place.

The Super Bowl has been designated as a “level one” security event by the Department of Homeland Security, according to CBS News. This is the highest level of coordination between law enforcement agencies.

“Although no specific, credible threats related to this year's game have been identified, the U.S. remains in a heightened threat environment, as evidenced by the recent terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day,” the department said on Monday in a statement.

In total, more than 100,000 people are expected to be in New Orleans at the Super Bowl and in the area to celebrate. As a result, nearly 700 DHS agents will be on site to help secure the event.