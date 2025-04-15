With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the top three quarterbacks are pretty much set, including what order they will be selected in: Cam Ward, followed by Shedeur Sanders, followed by Jaxson Dart.

Or is it?

That's right, while most people believe that is the order the draft will go at the most important position in the game, CBS Draft Analyst Mike Renner told Ari Meirov that he believes otherwise. No, in this quarterback class, which he doesn't particularly like, he would rather take Dillon Gabriel third, as he believes the Oregon QB can actually go at the NFL level if his number gets called.

“With Dillon Gabriel, I think he can (play). One thing I learned from last year's class is that experience and playing helps and matters when transitioning to the NFL. And he's played more football than anyone else in NFL history. 63 career starts – that's more than even Bo Nix had as a record last year. And then, dating back to high school, he started as a true freshman. He had the Hawii passing record over guys like Marcus Mariotta and Tua. He has been playing quarterback his entire life,” Renner declared.

“He's seen it all, has an NFL-caliber arm, it's stronger than Shedeur Sanders' arm, you can watch them throw for throw, it's stronger than Shedeurs, obviously not of the caliber of Cam Ward, but it's an NFL caliber arm. And he's three different stops now between UCF, Oklahoma, Oregon; he's played good football, he has the personality to win over a locker room early on. I just think if that guy was thrust into a starting role a la Brock Purdy, I think he'd be able to handle it. I don't think he'll ever be a 10-15 quarterback in the NFL. I'd be very surprised if he was, but I just think that's a guy who is capable of playing at the NFL level and not looking like a fish out of water. And to me, that's worthy of a Day 2 pick, which is kind of where I have him in this class.”

Is Renner on the money? Frankly, it's hard to say; Gabriel's arm has been the subject of discussion over the past few months, with some wondering if it is as good as Renner suggested. Factor in his size, his age, and his left-handedness, which makes him a less-than-interchangeable backup for a righty QB, and some wonder if Gabriel is worthy of a Day 2 pick period.

And yet, Renner is correct in one regard: Gabriel has played more quarterback than maybe any NFL Draft prospect in history, and experienced passers have been succeeding at the NFL level over the past few years, including Purdy, Jalen Hurts, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, and beyond. If Gabriel hits a team's minimum athletic measurable requirements, then there is a good reason to believe he could be a solid enough player if his number gets called.