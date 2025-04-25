Before fireworks erupted in the 2025 NFL Draft, thanks to a blockbuster trade between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, fans were left feeling a little perplexed.

Commissioner Roger Goodell opened up the Lambeau Field-based event by introducing Green Bay Packers greats Clay Matthews, Jordy Nelson, James Jones, Ahman Green and Mason Crosby. Packers fan and legendary rapper Lil Wayne was also on stage. Neither Aaron Rodgers nor Brett Favre were present, however.

The latter was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year, so his attendance should not have been expected. Many fans were taking note of Rodgers' absence, though.

“It’s extremely funny because Aaron Rodgers should be on that stage right now,” @FTP_Smoove posted on X. “Where’s Aaron Rodgers,” @BenSwag__ asked. “Crazy not seeing Aaron Rodgers,” @Alw828012 remarked. “Aaron Rodgers somewhere smiling right now,” @cleubank joked. “Aaron Rodgers & Brett Favre not available?” @dharn55 asked.

Aaron Rodgers' Packers greatness is indisputable

The 41-year-old won Super Bowl 45 MVP honors after leading the Packers to their last championship in 2011. Many regard him as the greatest quarterback in the franchise's history. He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Therefore, it feels strange or perhaps even downright wrong to jump start the NFL Draft in Titletown without No. 12.

But think about it for a minute. A free agent who has been heavily linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers cannot conceivably represent Green Bay in this fashion. Matthews and the aforementioned former Packers players are all inactive. It just sends a different message. When Rodgers decides to retire, Green Bay should and will invite him to partake in such events. The timing does not make much sense right now, though.

And yet, the man still manages to make headlines just by not being somewhere. He will continue to attract copious attention going forward, but Rodgers and the Packers are each focused on their own futures at the moment.