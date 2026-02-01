ESPN has finalized its billion-dollar purchase of NFL Media, gaining full ownership of NFL Network and the rights to distribute the popular NFL RedZone channel. Government regulators approved the transaction Saturday night, and the deal closed immediately, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

“The NFL and ESPN are pleased to announce the official closing of the sale of NFL Network and other NFL Media assets to ESPN,” the NFL and ESPN said in a joint statement to The Athletic. “With the closing, we will begin integrating NFL employees into ESPN in the months ahead. As we look into the future, NFL fans can look forward to expanded NFL programming, greater access to NFL Network, innovative Fantasy experiences, and unparalleled coverage of America's most popular sport.”

As part of the agreement, the NFL will acquire a 10 percent ownership stake in ESPN, a deal valued in the billions. This arrangement effectively swaps the league's prior 100-percent ownership of NFL Network for a minority stake in one of the nation's largest sports networks, creating a direct financial link between the league and ESPN. This unprecedented relationship reportedly gives the NFL both equity and influence in ESPN's broader broadcasting operations.

Under the new structure, ESPN will broadcast 28 NFL games per season, up from 25 under the previous arrangement. Of these, 21 games will air across the ESPN family of networks, while seven will remain on NFL Network. Moreover, four Monday Night Football doubleheaders will be eliminated, with the NFL reclaiming those games, likely to be sold to streaming platforms. NFL Network will retain three of its existing games, and all games will be available to ESPN Unlimited subscribers, the network's direct-to-consumer service launched last fall at $29.99 per month.

The deal also integrates NFL Media employees into the network, with the transition scheduled to begin in April 2026. Fans are expected to see the NFL Network fully incorporated into ESPN's ecosystem by the start of the next regular season in the fall. Subscribers will gain access to NFL Network through ESPN Unlimited at no extra cost, alongside enhanced fantasy football offerings through a merger of NFL.com's fantasy content with ESPN.com's platform.

Although ESPN gains control of linear rights for RedZone, the NFL will continue to produce the channel and manage digital distribution. Similarly, the league will operate NFL+, NFL.com, and other media assets independently. This maintains the NFL's influence over its digital footprint while allowing ESPN to strengthen its direct-to-consumer offerings.

The acquisition comes as the NFL enters a period of evolving media agreements. The league currently holds 11-year contracts with major networks and streaming services exceeding $110 billion in value, with an opt-out clause at the decade’s end. This deal could bolster the network's position as negotiations for future broadcasting rights approach, particularly as competition intensifies from streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, which have increasingly aired NFL content in recent years.

The NFL Network, established in 2003, and RedZone, launched six years later, are now positioned to reach wider audiences under ESPN's ownership. With the merger finalized right before ESPN's Super Bowl debut in February 2027, football fans can expect a whole new way to experience games and content across every platform.