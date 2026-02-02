One thing the NFL hasn't done for Super Bowl Halftime Shows in a while is have a country artist perform it, and Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll wants to make it happen.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet of the 2026 Grammys, Jelly Roll revealed his wish for a future Super Bowl Halftime Show, if the game is ever played in Nashville, Tennessee. Of course, he would like to be part of it. However, he named plenty of others he would like to see participate.

“The Super Bowl could possibly come to Nashville in the next three to five years — we're getting a new stadium,” he said. “And I have a dream that they do a country music-themed Halftime Show, and maybe, perhaps, they'll let me do a little 20 to 30 second thing in it.”

As for who he'd like to see perform at the show, Jelly Roll named the likes of Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, and Lainey Wilson.

Ultimately, he wants the whole country music “community” represented in the show. He will have to wait at least two more years to see it happen. The Super Bowl is emanating from Santa Clara, California, in 2026. It will then take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in 2027, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2028. Plus, New Nissan Stadium — the new stadium Jelly Roll mentioned — will open in time for the 2027 season.

Who's performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026?

Bad Bunny will perform the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show hot off his three Grammy wins at the 2026 ceremony. Among the three awards he took home was Album of the Year (forDebí Tirar Más Fotos).

Additionally, Green Day is set to perform at the opening ceremony for NBC. This will take place a couple of hours before the game kicks off. Of course, Green Day is billed from Rodeo, California, making this a quasi-homecoming show.