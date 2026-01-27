On Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Titans decided to shake things up by hiring former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll to be their new offensive coordinator. The move comes not long after the team hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as its new head coach moving forward.

A few hours after the Daboll hire was announced, famous singer Jelly Roll, a known Titans fan, took to social media to announce the hire himself.

“OFFICIAL: The #Titans have signed Brian Daboll as Offensive Coordinator Per @jellyroll615,” reported Roll on X, formerly Twitter.

Overall, the initial reaction to Tennessee's decision to hire Daboll seems to be mostly positive.

Daboll spent the last few seasons as the head coach for the Giants, leading them to a surprise playoff appearance in the 2022 season, before they fell into the NFL cellar over the last couple of campaigns. Daboll was fired from that job in November of 2025 amid the Giants' ugly losing streak, but he remains a well-respected offensive mind for the modern NFL who will look to help revamp the Titans' offense in 2026 and beyond.

Of course, the main building block that Daboll will have at his disposal is former number one overall pick Cam Ward, the talented quarterback who showcased some intriguing flashes throughout his rookie season in Tennessee. Unfortunately, the Titans' abysmal offensive line play kept him from fully taking off in his first year, and Tennessee will have to work to get that remedied this offseason.

Still, overall, there is a lot more optimism surrounding the Titans franchise now than there was a few weeks ago, thanks in large part to the hires the team has made.

Up next for the Titans is the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in late April from Pittsburgh.