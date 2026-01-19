Many have stated their discontent with Bad Bunny performing the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show, and now another artist, legendary punk-rock group Green Day, will also join the lineup for the NFL's big game on Feb. 8.

The NFL announced that Green Day would “open” the Super Bowl 60 opening ceremony, which will emanate from Levi's Stadium and be broadcast on NBC. The opening ceremony takes place a couple of hours before the game at 6 pm EST.

Coming soon on Super Bowl Sunday: @GreenDay to open the #SBLX opening ceremony, LIVE from Levi's Stadium! pic.twitter.com/OdcPXhjQ1D — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

Having Green Day perform at the opening ceremony makes sense. They are billed out of Rodeo, California, and lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt are from Oakland, California.

What they will play is unknown. They released their 14th studio album, Saviors, in 2024. The group is also hot off their Saviors Tour, which celebrated the 30th and 20th anniversaries of their seminal albums Dookie and American Idiot.

Has Green Day ever performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Green Day has never gotten to perform at the Super Bowl. While this isn't the illustrious Halftime Show, they will still get to perform at the game.

Despite being formed nearly four decades ago, Green Day remains one of the most popular groups in the world. They have released 14 studio albums to date and embarked on countless tours.

They are coming off the Saviors Tour, which concluded on Sept. 30, 2025, with a show in San Bernardino, California. Their last public performance was on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2026 event. They played a 12-song set.

Green Day was formed in 1987 by Armstrong and Dirnt. Their longtime drummer, Tré Cool, joined the band in 1990. Their third album, Dookie, made the band a household name before their even bigger breakthrough in 2004.

American Idiot was released on Sept. 21, 2024. It remains one of their most popular albums. They would follow that up with 21st Century Breakdown in 2009 before releasing a trio of albums in 2012.