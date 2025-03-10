The NFL returns with a fury this week. NFL free agency officially begins later this week, and the legal tampering period begins at 12PM ET on Monday. That means that NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents on new contracts, which should result in plenty of news. One NFL quarterback is waiting for that deadline to learn more about his options.

Justin Fields is currently in Dubai ahead of the NFL's legal tampering period, according to his Instagram per ESPN's Adam Schefter. In the picture, Fields is clearly at a coffee shop with a latte on his table. The image suggests that Fields is simply waiting until 12PM ET before he makes his next move.

Fields is being courted by both the Steelers and the Jets ahead of NFL free agency. He already knows what to expect from the Steelers, but must wait until the legal tampering period to learn more from the Jets.

Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Fields intends to learn more about the Jets' situation before deciding where he wants to play in 2025.

It seems like Fields' decision could be the first domino to fall in a series of moves. His decision could be holding up Pittsburgh's negotiations with Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, who has emerged as a free agency candidate for the Steelers.

Will Justin Fields leave the Steelers for the Jets?

Steelers fans must be wondering right now whether Justin Fields will leave them for the Jets.

Fields' current position suggests there's at least a decent chance of that happening. If Fields wanted to return to Pittsburgh, there is nothing preventing him from agreeing to a contract extension with the team immediately.

One reason why Fields may choose the Jets over the Steelers is to have a chance at being an unquestioned starting quarterback.

Fields played well with Pittsburgh during the 2024 season, leading the team to a 4-2 record before handing the reins back to Russell Wilson. Realistically the Steelers cannot bring back both Fields and Wilson, so he would not have to worry about the same thing happening again. Regardless, it would make sense if Fields wants to prioritize stability wherever he plays next.

The Jets are firmly a rebuilding team during Aaron Glenn's first year as head coach. However, that means that a quarterback like Fields could become the team's starting quarterback over the next few years.

Hopefully Fields makes up his mind quickly on Monday afternoon.