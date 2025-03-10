There is an official ending in sight for Justin Fields' free agency. The New York Jets have been previously linked to the 26-year-old quarterback, but it appears that the Pittsburgh Steelers are still interested in signing him.

Following the Steelers' massive trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday, the team needs a throwing arm. Behind Fields, the Steelers are eyeing options in Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Free-agent QB Justin Fields has been talking with the Steelers, but needs to understand more about the Jets situation and offer that can’t come until after noon today. So the Steelers and Jets, with Fields mulling options and Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson waiting in the wings.”

Free-agent QB Justin Fields has been talking with the Steelers, but needs to understand more about the Jets situation and offer that can’t come until after noon today. So the Steelers and Jets, with Fields mulling options and Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson waiting in the wings. https://t.co/1cGu9zLwZZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The potential addition of Rodgers is intriguing. His experience certainly outweighs that of Fields, or even Wilson. That said, Rodgers' struggles last season in the Big Apple were apparent. It would also be naive to think that Rodgers can turn things around at age 41. For Wilson, there's not much room for growth there, either.

Justin Fields has a difficult decision to make between the Steelers and Jets

It's going to be a matter of where Fields has the best opportunity to play, start, and succeed with the right system. His 2024-25 campaign was left in limbo because of Wilson's presence and return from injury after Pittsburgh's first six regular-season games. Fields went 4-2 in those games, but the Steelers flipped the starting QB tag to Wilson.

To be fair, Wilson played well with his opportunity. He finished the year 6-5, and seemed to bring out the best version of George Pickens in the passing attack.

But Fields has earned a chance to prove himself with a full season, and he is a better long-term fit than either Rodgers or Wilson.

However, the Jets' proposal could be enough to lure Fields out of Pittsburgh. The NFL tampering period begins at 12 PM ET on March 10, so it'll be interesting to see how this situation develops in the two days before the official start of free agency.