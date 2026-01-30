Roger Goodell and the NFL have made a huge decision as the Super Bowl is just over one week away. According to Tom Pelissero, the salary cap is going to increase significantly.

“The NFL informed clubs today it is projecting a 2026 salary cap in the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million per club, per source. That would represent another significant jump from this year’s $279.2 million cap number, and nearly $100M than the $208.2M cap in 2022.”

This move is sparking a ton of reactions on social media as teams are going to have a large amount of money to spend in the coming offseasons. Having $300 million to spend per season is crazy to think about. This will be the first time ever that this milestone has been reached.

NFL salary cap over the years: 2013: $123M

2014: $133M

2015: $143.28M

2016: $155.27M

2017: $167M

2018: $177.2M

2019: $188.2M

2020: $198.2M

2021: $182.5M

2022: $208.2M

2023: $224.8M

2024: $255.4M

2025: $279.2M

2026: $301.2M-$305.7M (projected) Business is booming. https://t.co/lNPmrwBQq0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2026

Minnesota is sooooooo cooked man pic.twitter.com/uN2yEIqqTO — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) January 30, 2026

Another friendly neighborhood reminder that the NFL salary cap is a social construct. https://t.co/WvIMCjpZ5q — UrinatingTree (@UrinatingTree) January 30, 2026

Many accounts are seeing where their team will stack up this offseason with the higher salary cap.

Saints would be about $15 million over at the low end of this projection, which is incredibly light work for them. The Saints are basically in the clear moving forward. https://t.co/QdaT1u6jFf — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 30, 2026

Article Continues Below

The NFL has informed teams that the 2026 salary cap will be in the range of $301.2M to $305.7M per team, via @TomPelissero A significant jump in the salary cap 👀 pic.twitter.com/uNfPbJZxsL — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) January 30, 2026

Major development for the potential Bills moves this offseason, considering they were facing some tough choices to get cap compliant with around a $295M projection. https://t.co/SSIF3c5tuK — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 30, 2026

The Eagles are projected to have $20.2m in available cap space https://t.co/kl0K3y4lGA — The Eagle Times (@_TheEagleTimes) January 30, 2026