Roger Goodell and the NFL have made a huge decision as the Super Bowl is just over one week away. According to Tom Pelissero, the salary cap is going to increase significantly.

“The NFL informed clubs today it is projecting a 2026 salary cap in the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million per club, per source. That would represent another significant jump from this year’s $279.2 million cap number, and nearly $100M than the $208.2M cap in 2022.”

This move is sparking a ton of reactions on social media as teams are going to have a large amount of money to spend in the coming offseasons. Having $300 million to spend per season is crazy to think about. This will be the first time ever that this milestone has been reached.

 

 

Many accounts are seeing where their team will stack up this offseason with the higher salary cap.

