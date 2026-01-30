The Madden 26 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Conference Championship Round Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date is Friday, January 30th, 2026. The updates typically arrive around this time of the week, though it's possible it won't release until Friday or Saturday. We hope to see a roster update before the games begin this Sunday. Check back with us when it drops

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of the Super Bowl, we're just over one week away from the Big Game. The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl XLIX rematch.

New England is coming off a close win against the Denver Broncos. Snow impacted the second half of this defensive battle in which the Patriots scored 10 unanswered points to beat the Broncos 10-7. Denver relied on backup QB Jarrett Stidham to get the job done, but the team came up just short in the end, failing to secure a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Seattle, on the other hand, took down the Rams in a high-scoring affair. Former Rams' WR helped his team clinch victory with a touchdown reception late in the game. Veteran QB Sam Darnold will have two reliable weapons (Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba) as he prepares to face a tough Patriots' defense. He can also rely on capable RB Kenneth Walker III, who's scored four touchdowns in the postseason.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 Super Bowl Roster Update Release Date.

