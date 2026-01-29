The New England Patriots will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, while the Seattle Seahawks will represent the NFC. With the contest scheduled for Sunday, February 8, both teams have officially revealed their uniform combinations for the championship game.

Reports indicate that the Patriots will wear all-white uniforms while the Seahawks will wear all navy, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. New England is wearing all-white, as they are being designated as the home team for Super Bowl LX.

The uniform matchups for Super Bowl LX. pic.twitter.com/dhm3s5cdq1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2026

This will be the second time that the Patriots and Seahawks will face each other in the title game. The last time they faced off against each other for the championship was in Super Bowl XLIX. It resulted in a game-winning interception by then-New England cornerback Malcolm Butler on the one-yard line, giving the franchise a 28-24 win.

However, things are a bit different this time around. The Patriots are led by Mike Vrabel as head coach, instead of Bill Belichick, and second-year quarterback Drake Maye is running the offense instead of Tom Brady. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have Mike Macdonald coaching the team after moving on from Pete Carroll after the 2023-24 season. And Sam Darnold is playing quarterback instead of Russell Wilson.

The Patriots reached the Super Bowl after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos in the playoffs. New England's defense is largely the reason why the club reached the title game, as the offense only managed to record more than 20 points once in three games.

As for the Seahawks, the offense has been absolutely electric throughout the postseason, as Seattle outplayed the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. Additionally, the defense has been opportunistic since the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. That also includes the playoffs, as the defensive unit has forced four turnovers in the last two games.