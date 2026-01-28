The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are back in the Super Bowl, with both looking to prove that dynasties can be rebuilt and narratives can be changed.

It feels like a sequel to the Super Bowl in 2015, only this time, there is no Tom Brady, no Bill Belichick, no Russell Wilson, and no Legion of Boom.

Among the new characters is Christian Gonzalez, who will play in his first championship game. He has been instrumental to the Patriots' inspired run, and he is expected to play a major role against Seattle.

On Tuesday, the third-year cornerback posted a picture of himself, while expressing his excitement for the Super Bowl.

“AFC champions. 1 more. Psalm 16:8,” wrote the 23-year-old Gonzalez.

Stefon Diggs, who is also making his first trip to the Super Bowl, piggybacked on Gonzalez's remark.

“The one!” commented Diggs.

The 32-year-old wide receiver joined the Patriots in the offseason, looking to finally win his first ring. Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, has reinvigorated his career after an injury-riddled one-year stint with the Houston Texans.

Article Continues Below

Fans also got hyped with Gonzalez's post and Diggs' reply.

“UNO, you're the best, bro,” said @g1llyyyy_.

“Lock JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) up and we win 🔥😈,” predicted @jetflyrebel.

“Poor JSN has no clue what’s coming,” echoed @colesiwinski.

“@stefondiggs I need you to ball out!” added @lifewithdesih.

“They're quick to say he doesn’t get picks, but he got one in the biggest game of his career so far! You're the one, boy!” wrote @bruceleedakid.

The Patriots will be seeking validation, while the Seahawks are hoping for redemption. Whatever the result will be, Gonzalez and Diggs will surely leave everything on the field in their first real crack at ultimate glory.