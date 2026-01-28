Sam Darnold's career turnaround has been one of the best stories in recent memory. Once written off as a bust, the former first-round pick has revived his career. Not only is Darnold still in the league, but he's also made a case as one of the best quarterbacks in the league over the last two years. Between his breakout with the Minnesota Vikings and his continued excellence with the Seattle Seahawks, Darnold's prowess is now undeniable.

The Seahawks now find themselves in the Super Bowl after a masterful performance from Darnold. Along the way, Darnold has done something that only the greatest quarterback of all time has done. Adam Schefter points out that only two quarterbacks have had consecutive 14-win seasons in NFL history: Tom Brady with the New England Patriots and Sam Darnold.

There are now two QBs in NFL history with back-to-back seasons of 14+ wins: 🏈Tom Brady (2003-2004)

🏈Sam Darnold (2024-2025) Now Darnold aims to make more history in Super Bowl LX. This and more with @tyschmit: 🎧 https://t.co/bnQgmR5VT2 pic.twitter.com/uDteI4YIUM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2026

Does that mean Darnold is equal to Brady's greatness? No, but it highlights how impressive the former first-round pick's career turnaround has been. One could even argue that Darnold's consecutive 14-win seasons are more impressive: the quarterback did it with two different teams (Vikings last season, Seahawks this year).

After a career year where he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, Darnold signed with the Seahawks. There were, of course, concerns about whether his 2024 season was a fluke. The stench of his past seasons still lingered, after all. His dreadful performances in Week 18 and in the Wild Card round could be interpreted as the clock striking midnight on Darnold's breakout.

Darnold proved this season that the new version of him is here to stay. The Seahawks quarterback didn't set career-highs this time around, but he was still a key cog in Seattle's ascent to the top. Darnold threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 67.7% completion rate, masterfully leading the Seahawks to the top seed in the NFC.

This postseason, Darnold exercised his playoff ghosts. The Seahawks quarterback coolly led his team past the 49ers with a dominant win. While he didn't have to do much against San Francisco, the Rams were a different story. With Los Angeles' offense threatening to break Seattle's defense, Darnold led the offense with 346 passing yards and three touchdowns to secure the win.