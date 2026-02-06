With the sports world talking about the snub of Bill Belichick not being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first go-around, many legends and Hall of Famers have spoken out about the news. As the drama with Belichick and the Hall of Fame is sure to continue, one legend who gave his thoughts on the matter is former running back Emmitt Smith.

There's no denying the resume that Smith has as a running back in the league, spending most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, amassing 18,355 rushing yards and 164 rushing touchdowns, both being NFL records. When asked about the news about Belichick not being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he would explain why he is “livid” on ESPN's “First Take.”

“I am livid. I am absolutely livid, because what you're seeing is the hypocrisy that's going on with some of these writers and so forth,” Smith said. “People are mad about certain things, whether or not he wanted to talk to you, or whether or not he gave you the right answer. Everybody who voted, and here's the problem, I dislike the fact that people vote, and their votes are not revealed, who did that and why.”

“Because I think you guys, the press, have the right to be asking the question, why did you vote such a way?… You're watering down something that's very special,” Smith continued.

"I am livid. … I don't even know why I'm in it." —@EmmittSmith22 reacts to Bill Belichick not being a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection 👀 pic.twitter.com/h6ZONXqNqh — First Take (@FirstTake) February 6, 2026

Emmitt Smith continues on the Bill Belichick Hall of Fame snub

With New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft joining Belichick as a Hall of Fame snub, the two have been a part of six Super Bowls together, making their resume a strong one. Stephen A. Smith would argue that it's setting the stage for Tom Brady, who many consider to be the greatest quarterback of all time, to be snubbed as a first-ballot inductee as well, leading Smith to question why he is in the Hall of Fame.

“I don't even know why I'm in it. If he's not a first-round ballot, I don't even know why I'm in it. Because at the end of the day, you're talking about people who have done things that the game has never seen before. No one on the planet has more rings than Tom Brady and Bill Belichick,” Smith said.

There's no denying that Smith and many others are angry over Belichick being snubbed.