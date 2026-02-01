It came as a shock to many when Bill Belichick was not chosen to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The decision has sparked debate about the snub, as many believe that if Belichick isn't a first-ballot Hall of Fame head coach, then nobody else should be either. However, on Sunday, it sounds like Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, made a petty move of her own to get back at the HOF selection committee.

Reports indicate that Hudson, who is 24 years old, is planning to throw what is considered a massive party for Belichick on August 8, the same day as the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ceremony, according to People Magazine.

“Jordon Hudson is planning a ‘huge bash' for boyfriend Bill Belichick, after the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach was snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

An Insider for People claims that Tom Brady, Jimmy Johnson, and Bill Parcells, along with several other individuals, were initially planning on attending the Hall of Fame Ceremony on August 8. The Insider claims that Hudson has invited each of those individuals to Belichick's party scheduled on the same day.

“Tom Brady, Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells, and others who were planning on attending Bill's HOF induction ceremony in Canton are invited.”

Bill Belichick most notably won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots. He also has two additional rings from when he was the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants under then-head coach Bill Parcells (1987, 1991). The 73-year-old head coach owns the record for most rings by any individual in league history (eight total).