The Dallas Cowboys last played outside the United States back in 2014, when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. However, with NFL’s new policy stipulating an international game for every team at least once in eight years, things are about to change.

And that is exactly what Jerry Jones recently claimed, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects them to play an international game next season. His preference would be in Mexico,” Machota wrote on X.

Speaking after Dallas’ 34–17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones acknowledged that league rules are now pushing the Cowboys toward an international appearance, potentially closing the longest such drought among all 32 NFL teams. Jones confirmed that he expects the Cowboys to play an international game in the near future, possibly as early as next year, noting that league mandates leave little room for avoidance anymore.

Under rules introduced in 2022, every NFL team is required to participate in an international game at least once every eight years, a requirement that Dallas has yet to fulfill since the policy took effect. While most franchises have already rotated through overseas matchups, the Cowboys remain one of the final holdouts, alongside Detroit, Cincinnati, Houston and Las Vegas.

The Cowboys’ absence from international play has been striking, particularly given their global popularity. Their most recent game outside the United States came in 2014, when Dallas defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 31–17 in London.

Since then, the team has not been required to give up a home game for international duty, largely because of its unmatched drawing power. Opponents scheduled to host the Cowboys have frequently vetoed the idea of surrendering a lucrative home date, instead requesting that the league assign international obligations to another team on their schedule.

Jones explained that the rules disproportionately affect teams like Dallas, which are among the league’s strongest attractions. Visiting teams can be vetoed by home clubs unwilling to lose the revenue and atmosphere that comes with hosting the Cowboys, leaving Dallas with limited options.

As a result, the Cowboys have repeatedly been pushed toward serving as the home team for any international assignment, a scenario Jones said is unavoidable under the current framework. Regardless, Mexico City and several European cities remain realistic options, and Dallas has also been mentioned among a group of teams that could potentially travel to Melbourne, Australia, for a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.