A former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback likes Russell Wilson for the 2025 NFL season. But Wilson has been talking to other teams. Meanwhile, Wilson sent a six-word message as his free-agency decision nears, according to his post on X.

Always Fun Ballin’! More to do!

The Steelers have their sights set on Aaron Rodgers. But if he moves to Minnesota, Wilson may be back in play with Pittsburgh. The Steelers lost Justin Fields in free agency to the Jets.

QB Russell Wilson looking for a 2025 home

It has been a distinguished 13-year career for Wilson. He has a career record of 121-77, but that mark is only 23-32 over the last four seasons. His days of being able to carry a team appear to be over.

One of the potential problems with Wilson returning to the Steelers is his relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin. A longtime league executive said it’s shaky, according to foxsports.com.

“I don't believe it's where it was before the season, or even early December, when Russ was still playing good football,” the executive said. “I just don't.”

That’s a far cry from the conversation Wilson spoke about during the season, according to an interview with ESPN via Sports Illustrated.

“He said, ‘Russ, I want you and I to be immortal to the game,” Wilson said. “What you've done, what you've been able to do, I want you to remember that man. You've been immortal to the game being a young black quarterback, the second guy to ever win a Super Bowl.

“Some of the things you've had to do, being immortal to the game and you know me and what I wanna be able to accomplish and the things that I've done, And him being a Super Bowl-winning [head coach], one of the youngest coaches to ever do it, especially being African American, the men that he gets to lead. And he said, ‘Man, baby, you just wanna live baby, just live. He always says, ‘Just live baby.”

In his NFL career, Wilson has thrown for 46,135 yards with 350 touchdowns and 111 interceptions. He made 10 Pro Bowl appearances, missing out in 2016, 2022, and 2023. He finished in the top five of the AP offensive player of the year three times.