With social media diva Micah Parsons critiquing Shedeur Sanders, and evaluators saying he’s probably overrated, it’s a tough run before Sanders has even entered the league. However, Sanders tied Cam Ward in an eye-opening ESPN draft exercise.

Sanders and Ward each hit the top of four categories, according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen. However, Sanders got tabbed as the most accurate passer.

“A pocket thrower who can deliver the ball with accuracy, Sanders led the nation with a 74.0 completion percentage in 2024,” Bowen wrote. “He was off-target on just 6.5% of his throws — third best in the nation — despite often facing pressure.”

QB Shedeur Sanders showing positive traits

He also came out with the highest mark in passing mechanics, pocket presence, and toughness.

“When Sanders has the upper and lower halves of his body aligned, he can throw with rhythm and location on dropback and movement schemes,” Bowen wrote. “His footwork is clean on shotgun dropbacks, and he has a fluid delivery.

“(Also, he) can move in the pocket to create space and reset his throwing window. He also keeps his eyes up when the walls start to close. Sanders doesn't have high-end movement skills, but he can operate and produce in turbulent pockets or against pressure.”

Also, Brown praised Sanders for being to take a hit and still make plays. He got hammered to the tune of 94 sacks over the last two seasons but still managed to keep his eyes on the target.

Ward is considered the top QB prospect. He will likely go at No. 1 in the draft. He scored at the top in pocket mobility, quickest release, most instinctive passer, and most creative passer.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe got the nod as having the strongest arm and being the top dual threat. Syracuse product Kyle McCord authored the best deep ball while Mississippi standout Jaxson landed as having the best touch and timing. Louisville’s Tyler Shough earned a nod as having the best field vision. Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel got tabbed as the best decision-maker. Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard earned a check mark as the best scrambler.