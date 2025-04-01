During the 2025 NFL owners meetings, a hot topic of discussion has been the Tush Push ban. On one end, some teams find it a bannable play. Others could've arguably elevated their careers because of the play. And for the three coordinators who left the Philadelphia Eagles for head coaching gigs, Nick Sirianni thinks they should join them in the Tush Push ban vote. However, with the NFL needing 24 votes to ban the Tush Push, Adam Schefter sees a possibility where it remains a legal play.

It's going to take 24 votes here at the owners meetings in Palm Beach, FL, on Tuesday to get the Tush Push banned,” Schefter said via the NFL on ESPN account on X. “That's a lot of votes to get considering we know that the Eagles aren't going to vote for it. “And they say that their former coordinators who've become head coaches also aren't going to vote for it. That would be Kellen Moore, the former Eagles offensive coordinator, in New Orleans. That would be Shane Steichen, the former Eagles offensive coordinator, in Indianapolis. That would be Jonathan Gannon, the former defensive coordinator, in Arizona. If that is the case, that's four votes that they would not be getting to overturn the Tush Push play. “Now, you need to come up with, essentially, a few more — and all of a sudden — it wouldn't pass. But, the one thing that I don't think can be underestimated here is if Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, doesn't want this play in the game, somehow, the league is pretty good at convincing — at finding the votes it needs — to get the support it wants to get the play banned. We are expected to get a vote here on the Tush Push Tuesday. There is some support against it, to ban it, but there also is support the other way, and we'll see how it works out on Tuesday.

24 votes are needed for a Tush Push ban 👀 @AdamSchefter has the latest from the Annual League Meeting. pic.twitter.com/BQJK2k0MM4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 31, 2025

For a play that's only really worked for one team, it seems like an interesting way to handle it.

As Buffalo Bills fans saw in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tush Push wasn't unstoppable when Josh Allen tried it. As a copycat league, the Eagles have motivated other teams to try the Tush Push.

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em, right?

Well, it's not that easy. Even at times the Eagles might've been successful at the Tush Push, other teams failed.

Here are a few examples:

The Patriots, Chargers, and Giants all attempted the #Eagles' tush-push this week, and all three teams failed. It's not automatic. Perhaps the #Eagles are just really good at it… Here are all three plays:pic.twitter.com/tFKf0emmqQ https://t.co/8sRLfhvfr8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

BREAKING: Tush Push has failed for the Eagles 😳 Fumble at the goal line. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ihzwxYKSok — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2023

The #Cowboys becomes the latest team to try the tush-push and fail. "I think the Eagles are the only one who have figured it out." – Troy Aikmanpic.twitter.com/B2wRafTZDc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 17, 2023

So, a play that has no statistical relation to an increase in injuries and has multiple examples of failing — even by the team who's perfected running the Tush Push — is an unfair play that doesn't involve skill?

That's hard to imagine.

Instead, maybe teams should avoid allowing their opponent to get to short-yardage down and distances on third and fourth down. The Tush Push doesn't work as well on third-and-7.

Now, if the play had heaps of data showing that it caused an influx in injuries, that'd be a super valid reason to ban the play. But that's not the case. Not only was there evidence proving the other side, but teams have proven that it's not an exploitative play. It's a play that the Eagles — a team with a quarterback and running back who can squat over 500 pounds — have perfected.

Maybe teams should focus on ways to stop the Eagles when they line up in Tush Push formation within the sidelines instead of trying to ban it.