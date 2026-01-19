The Thicker Kicker has propelled the Los Angeles Rams to the NFC title game

The Los Angeles Rams have survived and advanced after beating the Chicago Bears 20-17 in the divisional playoffs. Harrison Mevis kicked the game-winning 42-yard field goal with 3:34 left in the first overtime period after the Bears had forced the extra session when Caleb Williams threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet on a fourth-down play with 18 seconds remaining.

Unbelievable game. The #Rams get the #Seahawks again. This time for a trip to Super Bowl LX. pic.twitter.com/vOD3xFhmmw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2026

On that remarkable play, Williams faded back 25 yards to the Los Angeles 40 before he put up a high-arching pass that Kmet caught in the end zone.

In the extra session, the Rams were forced to punt on their first possession, and the Bears had a chance to win the game on the ensuing possession. The Bears moved the ball from their own 16 to the Chicago 48, converting a 4th-and-1 along the way. However, on a 2nd-down play, Williams tried to hit top receiver DJ Moore on a crossing pattern, but the pass was intercepted by Kam Curl at the Rams 22, giving the Rams another chance with the ball.

Stafford drives Rams to NFC title game

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was not about to let the opportunity slip through his fingers. He led the Rams on a 10-play, 54-yard drive, connecting with star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on key passes as they moved to the Bears 24.

Mevis calmly stepped on to the frozen Soldier Field turf and drove the winning kick between the uprights for the Los Angeles victory.

Stafford did not have a huge statistical game as he completed 20 of 42 passes for 258 yards with no touchdowns. However, he did not throw an interception. Williams, who had authored so many dramatic comebacks during the season, threw 3 interceptions and that proved to be the difference in the game.

The Rams were the only road team to win during the divisional playoffs and they will meet the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC title game at Lumen Field.