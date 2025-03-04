The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes might not be in full swing, but that hasn't stopped Adam Schefter from thinking about where he'll end up.

After the New York Jets and Rodgers parted ways, he's officially a free agent. He can sign anywhere he wants to. And with the quarterback market looking a bit bleak, he can take full advantage.

There are some teams that need a quarterback. The Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Las Vegas Raiders are some options, just to name a few.

Still, there's one place in particular that Schefter believes he'll end up.

“Maybe but doubtfully the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Schefter said on his podcast. “And who else? His best option at this point would appear to be if the (New York) Giants are interested in him and he's interested in them they can figure out a deal.

“If not I don't know that he's gonna be able to get a deal done with Pittsburgh. I expect the Steelers to resign one of their own quarterbacks from last year, either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. Because they currently have no quarterbacks under contract entering the league year and it's tough to go get other wide receivers when you don't know who's playing quarterback.”

Adam Schefter sees Aaron Rodgers going to the Steelers

Schefter's comment about Pittsburgh is true. The Steelers are determined to bring back either Fields or Wilson. However, the majority of the belief is that the Steelers will re-sign Fields.

He's more youthful, has more room to grow, and showed flashes in his six starts. He had 11 touchdowns and only one interception. On the flip side, Wilson was more productive but is showing his age.

The Steelers would go from an older quarterback to another in Rodgers. He still had a quality season with the Jets, throwing 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Still, Pittsburgh has some tough decisions to make. Even with other teams in the mix, Schefter isn't convinced they'll go for Rodgers.

“So the Steelers had to get one done,” Schefter said. “So the only viable landing spot I can see right now for Aaron Rodgers because I don't see him in Indy, I don't see him in Cleveland. I don’t see him in Tennessee or the New York Giants.”

Despite Rodgers receiving a gloomy update from NFL insider Dianna Russini, he can still be effective. Now, it's a matter if other teams like the Steelers are willing to take a chance on him.