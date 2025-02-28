The NFL offseason will start heating up when free agency begins in less than two weeks. Teams are in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is often the beginning of the rumor mill ahead of free agency and the NFL Draft. It seems the first rumbling ahead of NFL free agency do not bode well for one veteran quarterback.

NFL insider Dianna Russini spoke on several topics, including the NFL Combine, ahead of the new league year. Russini reported that there does not seem to be a strong market for QB Aaron Rodgers at the moment.

“Would the Raiders be interested in him, would the New York Giants be interested in him perhaps. I haven’t gotten a sense here in Indy, talking to teams, that teams are going after Rodgers,” Russini said on Friday. “Everyone just assumes that if Stafford leaves, he’s going to go to LA, but it is going to be another domino of what happens to Rodgers if Stafford stays.”

The Jets announced earlier in February that they plan to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. New York is expected to designate Rodgers as a post-June 1st cut for salary cap reasons.

Rodgers has not announced whether he plans to play during the 2025 NFL season or retire. However, insiders believe Rodgers will not retire.

Could Aaron Rodgers be the backup plan if the Rams trade Matthew Stafford?

Russini's comments did include one ray of hope for Rodgers.

Russini suggested that Rodgers could be a bridge quarterback for the Rams if they trade Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this past week. The Rams gave Stafford permission to talk with other NFL teams last week to size up his market.

The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as teams interested in Stafford. Each team is reportedly willing to give Stafford a two-year contract with upwards of $100 million guaranteed.

Insiders believe that the Rams will come to a decision on Stafford's future in the near future, possibly even on Friday. Once that happens, the path forward for Rodgers will become clearer.

If the Rams do trade Stafford, then Rodgers could come to Los Angeles. If not, Rodgers could also land with teams like the Titans or Giants. Either team may draft a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft. However, they could also use a bridge starter for the 2025 season.

It will be interesting to see how this situation resolves itself.