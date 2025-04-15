As the 2025 NFL Draft is upon us, NFL insider Adam Schefter dropped a bold prediction ahead of the event. He explained the three quarterbacks on his mind on his podcast.

“There’s no way that we’re going to see in my mind more than three quarterbacks picked in the first round,” Schefter said. “I think frankly we might get two. Now there might be a team that trades back up into round one, that could happen, that definitely could happen.

“I guess maybe the Giants could go Shedeur at three, and the Saints could go Jaxson Dart at nine, and there’s your three quarterbacks. There’s that scenario that’s a possibility.”

The three quarterbacks have been a staple within the first round. However, Dart has been rising the past month or so. However, the New York Jets were rumored to select Dart.

Still, other teams like the New Orleans Saints have been eager to select him if he was available.

At the same time, Sanders and Cam Ward are arguably the No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks picked. Those two have been locks, but there are other names besides Dart that could be selected.

Adam Schefter sees NFL Draft having three quarterbacks in first round

Are there quarterbacks besides Ward, Sanders, and Dart that could be selected?

Yes.

One of the quarterbacks that has been the topic of conversation would be Jalen Milroe. The latter is one of the most dynamic players at his position.

So much so that the Pittsburgh Steelers invited Milroe for a dinner. According to some insiders and former players, that is an indication that player will be drafted.

Again, nothing is for certain, as is the beauty of the NFL Draft.

Besides Milroe though, that list of three would be accurate. Ward, Sanders, and Dart could all go in the first round, with Dart even sneaking just before the Top 10.

At the end of the day, the draft can change at any moment. However, without a major influx of quarterbacks, teams will look to draft position players.

Lineman, defensive backs and wide receivers will be a point of emphasis for nearly every team.

No matter what, the teams that are drafting quarterbacks are not doing it just because they are the best player available. They are doing it because they desperately need that position.

The Saints have a potential injury with Derek Carr. The Tennessee Titans have no franchise quarterback, along with the New York Giants. Besides those teams, everyone else has at least a committed starter.