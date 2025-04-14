The 2025 NFL draft is quickly approaching, and one of the biggest questions ahead of this major event revolves around Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Widely regarded as the second-best passer in this draft class behind Miami football quarterback Cam Ward, some folks believe Sanders could be the No. 2 overall pick, while others think he could end up falling out of the first round entirely.

While Ward and Sanders were considered neck-and-neck when it came to the No. 1 quarterback in this class at the start of the pre-draft process, Sanders' stock has slid considerably over the past few weeks. According to a recent report, it may take an owner getting involved in order for Sanders to get selected by a team in the first round of the draft.

“I don’t think Sanders is going in the top three,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said. “And at this point, it feels like it’d be surprising if the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets or Saints took him in the top 10.”

“I’ve had more than one person say to me that if Sanders goes in the first round, it’ll be because an owner got involved. That, of course, is a bit of a guess from a few guys who are clued into how Sanders is viewed. But it’s also a bit of a window into the way evaluators are looking at the Colorado star.”

Could Shedeur Sanders slide out of the first round in the 2025 NFL draft?

There are several teams that could be interested in selecting Sanders in the first round. The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are armed with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively, and both could be interested in a quarterback. Would that be viewed as too early to select Sanders, though? That seems to be the train of thought across the league, which has caused Sanders' stock to plummet.

Elsewhere, the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints are teams drafting in the top 10 that could use a quarterback, and even further back, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be interested too. Whether or not any of these squads want to use a first-round pick on Sanders remains to be seen, though, and it seems something special may need to happen in order for the talented Buffaloes quarterback to not fall to the second round.