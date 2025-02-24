The 2025 NFL Draft doesn't have a lot of can't-miss prospects or well-known quarterbacks and wide receivers at the top of Round 1, which has led many to label the class “weak.” However, plenty of good players will come off the board in the first few rounds, especially at the unglamorous interior offensive and defensive line positions. And that's great news for teams like the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears.

“There are four, maybe five, blue-chip players. After that, it's 40 guys with a late-first-round or second-round grade,” an NFL general manager told ESPN draft guru Matt Miller about this year's class, while an AFC East scout told him, “Player No. 15 on your board might have the same grade as No. 50.”

This leads Miller to conclude, “That's great for teams selecting in the middle of the first round or later. It also benefits teams with three or more picks in the first two rounds, such as the Chicago Bears, who have three selections between pick Nos. 10 and 41, and the Buffalo Bills, with three selections between Nos. 30 and 62.”

Additionally, teams that recently drafted their QB1 and WR1 like the Bears (Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze) or teams on the verge of the Super Bowl with the NFL MVP like the Bills will find plenty of incredible prospects to help in their biggest trouble areas like the offensive line, defensive line, and secondary.

On the flip side, all this means that a team like the Tennessee Titans, who draft No. 1 overall and don't have a third-round pick, may be in trouble. That's because there is a chance that they don't take a generational talent at the top of the proceedings and also don't have many bites at the apple in the top 100 picks.

All that said, the NFL Draft is always a crapshoot, and you can swing and miss at No. 1, taking a JaMarcus Russell, or hit a home run at pick No. 199, like with Tom Brady. You just never know.