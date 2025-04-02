The 2025 NFL draft is just a couple of weeks away, meaning teams across the league are beginning to put the finishing touches on their draft preparations. Of course, mock drafts are flying in left and right, with Field Yates of ESPN releasing his latest two-round mock draft that features trades. Interestingly enough, he has the Buffalo Bills swinging a pair of deals with the New England Patriots and New York Giants.

The Bills have been busy this offseason, with their primary objective being to sign their key players to long-term contract extensions. While they have several needs they could address with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round, they could benefit from adding some more draft capital. That's precisely what Yates has them doing, as he believes the Patriots will trade back into the first round and select Oregon football offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. with this pick.

“The Patriots went with the best player available at No. 4, but that meant bypassing arguably their biggest roster hole. They can rectify that by getting back into the first round for another Day 1 pick. Meanwhile, Bills general manager Brandon Beane can slide down to acquire extra draft capital, similar to what he did in 2024. I have the Patriots trading a second-rounder (No. 38) and a third-rounder (No. 77) to the Bills for No. 30 and a fourth-rounder (No. 109),” Yates wrote in his latest mock draft

Bills move back up the board in trade with Giants after Patriots deal

While it may seem like Buffalo would be content to stick with the No. 38 overall pick they just got from New England, Yates doesn't believe that's what will end up happening. After this deal, he has the Bills trading back up the board, acquiring the No. 34 overall pick from the Giants that they would then use to select Michigan football defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

“We just had the Bills slide down from No. 30 to No. 38, but they might be watching the board early on Day 2 and opt to hop back up a few picks to No. 34. To do so, I have them trading the No. 38 selection they just acquired in the trade with the Patriots and a fourth-rounder (No. 132) to the Giants, who would happily take an extra midround pick,” Yates said.

After moving back and adding another pick, the Giants would select Alabama football guard Tyler Booker to shore up their offensive line. This set of moves would help all three teams address some key needs, and in the case of both Buffalo and New York, they would add some extra picks to their pocket. The 2025 NFL draft is set to get underway on Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.