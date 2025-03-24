The New York Giants recently made a quarterback decision and signed Jameis Winston, but it seems like they're also interested in Aaron Rodgers still. The one person in the middle of all of this is Russell Wilson, who still has not signed with a team and doesn't have that many options remaining. With the Giants still having interest in Rodgers, there are a lot of question marks considering what is next for Wilson, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“As I understand it, the Giants’ decision to sign Jameis Winston will not impact their pursuit of Rodgers,” Breer wrote. “It does make signing Russell Wilson less likely though—I’m really not sure where Wilson finds a landing spot, given the current landscape.

Not only are the Giants interested in Rodgers, but the Pittsburgh Steelers just hosted him at their facility and could be the frontrunners to sign him. Wilson played for the Steelers last season, and it's not certain if they want a reunion, but if all else fails, they honestly may not have a choice.

It seems like whether it's the Giants or Steelers, Wilson may be fighting for the QB1 spot with whoever else is on the roster.

Where could Russell Wilson end up this offseason?

There have been many conflicting reports about the Giants and their interest in Wilson. After they signed Winston to a two-year deal, there were talks that he had just picked up to be the backup quarterback and that they still had their eyes on Wilson, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

There were also rumors that the Giants weren't looking to sign Rodgers, and that has led many people to believe that he will end up signing with the Steelers. It seems like Rodgers would fit best with the Steelers, and they're looking for an established quarterback to lead their offense, similar to Wilson last season.

That would lead to Wilson being on the outside looking in, and that means that his only viable option would be signing with the Giants if they're interested, or going somewhere such as the Cleveland Browns. There's a good chance that the Browns could be drafting a quarterback, and though Wilson may be the starter at the beginning of the season, that could change as the year progresses.

It's obvious that Wilson is in a tough spot, but at the end of the day, he has to pick the decision that makes the most sense for him and what he wants to do.