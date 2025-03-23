The New York Giants are putting in the work to fix their quarterback position this offseason. New York holds the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, positioning them well to select a rookie in round one. They would also like to sign a veteran quarterback over the next few months. It seems that one quarterback is off the table for them.

Aaron Rodgers is not likely to sign with the New York Giants, sources told Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

The Giants signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year deal worth $8 million on Friday. However, one source told Florio that Winston was signed to be a backup quarterback. As a result, it does not shut the door on New York bringing in a veteran quarterback.

“They are as much/more looking for a veteran starter than the Browns, definitely more than Vikings,” the source told Florio.

Rodgers is still trying to figure out where he will play during the 2025 season. However, it seems clear that it won't be in New York.

Rodgers has been linked with both the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers himself seems more interested in the Vikings, but the team wants to give JJ McCarthy a chance to run the show.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is rumored to already have contract parameters in place with the Steelers.

Who will the Giants pursue as a veteran quarterback if Aaron Rodgers is off the table?

The Giants already have a different quarterback in mind, now that Aaron Rodgers is likely not an option.

New York has former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson on their radar, despite already adding Jameis Winston.

The Giants have considered Wilson as an option for a long time now. Now that their other plans have fallen through, the Giants may end up pursuing Wilson in the near future.

It should be encouraging to note that Wilson seems to view the Giants as a more viable option than the Steelers.

“They got Russell Wilson still as sort of a contingency, but he's sort of been number two, number three on their list all along,” Fowler said, per Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report. “So I'm told that Russell Wilson sees the Giants as more of a viable option for him throughout this process.”

Wilson would project as a Week 1 starter for the Giants ahead of Jameis Winston.

Even if the Giants add Wilson, they should still consider selecting a rookie quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.