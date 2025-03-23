The New York Giants recently agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million contract with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, but Russell Wilson remains on the team's radar despite the addition, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Winston was signed to be the Giants' backup quarterback, according to Florio. He noted that New York is still looking to add a veteran starter more than some other teams.

“They are as much/more looking for a veteran starter than the Browns, definitely more than the Vikings,” a source said, via Florio.

The Giants remain in play for Aaron Rodgers as well, as they have been for weeks, but it currently “seems unlikely,” according to Florio. Rodgers recently visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers to discuss potentially joining them.

It would make sense for Wilson to make his decision after Rodgers does. Wilson has been on visits with the Giants as well as the Cleveland Browns, so both teams are possible destinations.

Winston's contract is not very expensive and is not what a usual QB1 contract looks like, so it makes sense that the Giants are still a potential team for Rodgers or Wilson.

It also is a logical path for the Giants due to where they sit in the NFL Draft. With the No. 3 pick, there is no guarantee that the top two quarterback prospects, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, are there when the Giants are on the clock. The way things are currently going, it looks like the Tennessee Titans will take Ward at No. 1, and the Browns are a quarterback-needy team at No. 2, and know for a fact that they will have a chance to take at least one of the two players viewed as first-round picks at that spot. That could be part of why they are seemingly not looking for a veteran as much as the Giants.

Despite the signing of Winston, the Giants have much to figure out at the quarterback position in 2025 and beyond.