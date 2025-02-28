As NFL free agency nears, the Myles Garrett trade discussions continue to evolve. The Cleveland Browns have received numerous calls for the star pass-rusher, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions managing to keep resurfacing.

While both teams' fan bases would love to see a deal go through, upcoming expenses in the near future could prevent them from going through with a trade, Tom Pelissero pointed out. The Eagles, most notably, currently have room due to their plethora of rookie contracts, but Pelissero sees the team prioritizing upcoming extensions over laying out to get Garrett.

“Howie [Roseman] has drafted unbelievably well in recent years,” Pelissero said on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “Eventually, you gotta pay Jalen Carter. You gotta pay Milton Williams, who is about to get a bag in free agency. You gotta pay Zach Baun…

“At some point, all that additional money to go and get Myles Garrett — I'm not saying it's impossible, but you're talking about really bending physics in terms of the salary cap.”

In terms of a potential Lions trade, Pelissero singled out Aidan Hutchinson as a potential roadblock. Hutchinson openly stated his desire to play with Garrett, but the NFL Network insider believes he is due for a lucrative extension of his own soon that might prevent the pairing.

“It's the same thing with the Lions,” Pelissero said. “They're going to have another $35 million-per-year pass-rusher in Aidan Hutchinson in the not-too-distant future. He's eligible for a contract extension right now… No team I'm aware of has two $35 million pass-rushers on their team.”

Browns continuing to drag out Myles Garrett trade

With free agency looming, the Browns are choosing to hold out on making any trades. They are not expected to move Garrett until later in the summer, likely after the 2025 NFL Draft.

If the Browns trade Garrett before June, they would be hit with $36 million in dead cap. However, if they wait until after that date, they can split the cap hit with the receiving team. Fans might want to see Garrett moved sooner than later, but it will have to wait until later in the summer.

In the meantime, virtually every defense-needy team is inserting its names into the picture. Predictions continue to vary, with nobody able to determine a consensus landing spot.

Whichever team eventually lands Garrett will owe him roughly $40 million over the next two seasons. The former No. 1 pick is still attached to the $125 million extension he signed in 2020 that is valid through 2026.