Despite several teams in the top part of the 2025 NFL Draft needing a quarterback, it's still unclear exactly when Shedeur Sanders will be selected. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has received mixed reviews throughout the draft process and only time will tell which team picks him in late April.

However, one rumor hit the news cycle after ESPN's Louis Riddick floated the idea that Sanders doesn't actually want to be picked within the Top 3. During a segment on “First Take,” Riddick stated that because of the 23-year-old quarterback's approach to football, he would rather fall to a team picking outside of the Top 3.

“Shedeur is someone that wants to be collaborative,” said Riddick. “He's someone that you want to talk with. He doesn't like to be told, ‘This is the way we're going to do things, and you're just going to need to fall in line.' He’s earned that right because of the way he's played. And this young man is going to be just fine. And you know what? I hope he doesn’t go in the Top 3 picks. I hope he doesn't. And I think his camp would tell you the same thing. There are other teams they want to go to.”

There very well could be a specific team on Sanders' radar that's not one of the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, or New York Giants. His father, Deion Sanders, recently hinted that the New Orleans Saints could be a team that takes Shedeur Sanders in the draft. Other teams that have been rumored to be interested in the former Colorado star, include the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shedeur Sanders played two seasons with the Buffaloes after transferring from Jackson State, an HBCU program. His father served as his head coach throughout his entire collegiate career. The 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year finished last season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while recording an impressive 74.0% completion percentage. Sanders led the Big 12 in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage.