The debate over where Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders lands in the upcoming NFL draft rages on. After drawing concern with his pre-draft workout, Sanders received a vote of confidence from an anonymous NFL executive.

“One of the keys for any young quarterback is being able to define your game… And I'm not just talking about having a strong arm or being a leader. I'm talking about knowing where the pressure's coming from on third down, knowing who's hot, and beating a linebacker or edge rusher to the corner if needed. That's where Shedeur excels,” the executive noted, per FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

“His football background helps him tremendously. He feels the pocket well. He’s accurate – which might be the most important trait for any QB – and he’s authentic. He’s not trying to be anyone else. I love that in a quarterback,” the unnamed NFL executive added.

When will Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders come off the draft board?

As Schultz points out, Sanders is not a running quarterback but he is mobile enough and capable of keeping plays alive by moving in the pocket – something he was forced to do often at Colorado. Additionally, Sanders is likely the most accurate QB coming out of college this year.

Still, Sanders has become one of the more divisive prospects in the 2025 draft class. While some observers believe he could be taken as high as second overall, others view him as a late first-round pick. He’s even received second-round grades from analysts, although it’s widely expected he’ll be drafted in the first round.

After a strong final season at Colorado, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, Sanders has a firm reputation as a pocket passer and has drawn comparisons to Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater.

Sanders will visit with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the draft after the team landed Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Smith is another comparable QB as he’s mobile enough to be elusive but primarily plays in the pocket. The Raiders signed Smith to a two-year, $85.5 million deal after the trade. But that likely won’t prevent the team from drafting a quarterback if the fit is right.

Both Sanders and his former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter could be off the board early. Las Vegas holds the sixth overall pick in the 2025 draft.