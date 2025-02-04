Heading into the 2025 NFL Playoffs, it looked like Sam Darnold was going to get paid.

After seemingly signing a contract to become a “bridge” quarterback for Michigan rookie JJ McCarthy, the former USC product was thrust into action when his teammate suffered a season-ending injury during camp and went on to have the best season of his career. Darnold completed 361 of his 545 passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. Darnold looked poised under pressure, threw the ball effectively against almost every defense imaginable, and led his team to a 14-3 record, their best mark since all the way back in 1998.

And then, well, things sort of fell apart.

Over his final two games under center for Minnesota, Darnold looked like he was once again seeing ghosts, completing just 43 of his 81 passes for 411 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while being sacked 11 times and leading his team to just nine points in each game.

How does this late-season collapse impact Darnold's contract negotiations moving forward? Well ESPN's Jeremy Fowler asked his sources that very question and was met with some very interesting responses from all over the board.

“The Vikings have not yet made a firm determination on Sam Darnold's future with the team. His strong play this season has caused them to pause and take a hard look at their options. Bringing him back feels like a stronger possibility than it was five or six months ago. But the Vikings will have a cap on spending here,” Fowler wrote.

“Some agents have argued that Darnold shouldn't take a penny less than Daniel Jones' four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants from two years ago. Teams have suggested Darnold getting something more in line with Baker Mayfield's contract (three years, $100 million). In the end, perhaps the transition tag ($35.3 million) makes the most sense.”

A pretty wide swash, huh, with Darnold potentially landing a deal in the $30-40 million per season range, but the final number potentially falling at any point within that range. While comparing Darnold to Jones might not be in his best interests, as the Duke product's contract was one of the worst handed out in NFL history and will bog down his former team in a major way heading into 2025, Mayfield's deal is just as perplexing, as it came with the team he was already signed to, as opposed to a free agent.

Did some team see what Darnold brings to the table in 2024 and want to make him a top-15 paid player in the NFL? Or will he have to sign another one-year contract, either with the Vikings once more or on another team that is willing to pony up a massive downpayment to avoid being strapped with a distressed asset if things fall apart? Needless to say, while Darnold may not be the most in-demand name on the free agent market, his negotiations will be fascinating to watch, as he has the potential to impact the NFL in multiple ways moving forward.