The 2011 NFL draft class is one of the best of all time. In fact, most consider that class – or the 2004 class – to be the best of the 21st century. This is despite the bust status of some of the quarterbacks taken in the first round. The first round overall was particularly impressive in 2011, though. Twelve of the first 16 players selected became Pro Bowlers, and many of them are bound for the Hall of Fame.

Overall, 31 draftees made the Pro Bowl at least once, and another six undrafted players became Pro Bowlers, too. For the most part, teams did a pretty good job evaluating talent and taking the right guys within the top 32 picks, but it is still worth going back and redrafting the 2011 class to see how it would go if teams were given a do-over. The teams who selected draft busts, particularly, would have loved a chance to do a redraft, considering just how much talent was readily available this year. So without further ado, let's take a look at our 2011 redraft.

1. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Actual position: 1st

Original number one pick: Cam Newton

The number one pick in the 2011 NFL redraft is incredibly hard to pick. The Carolina Panthers were certainly happy with their decision to draft Cam Newton. Elite quarterbacks are extremely hard to come by, and Newton was an MVP at the most important position in football. On the other hand, it is safe to say that the quarterback probably wasn't the best overall player in this draft class.

Ultimately, the quarterback position trumps all, so the Panthers would again go with Newton if they were to do it over. After having one of the best collegiate careers and one of the best Heisman-winning seasons in recent memory, the team had high expectations for the Auburn product. Newton certainly lived up to them. He became one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever with his violent style of running, and he led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in what was one of the greatest offensive seasons in league history.

Newton's prime perhaps wasn't as long as ideal for a quarterback, but he was still one of the best first-overall picks in league history. The Panthers desperately needed a quarterback in 2011, so it would be tough to go in any direction but Newton's here.

2. J.J. Watt, Denver Broncos

Actual position: 11th

Original number two pick: Von Miller

It has to break Denver Broncos fan's hearts not to select Von Miller again here. Miller was an excellent selection and became one of the greatest players in Broncos history. J.J. Watt just so happened to be a little better. Watt is one of only three three-time Defensive Players of the Year winners.

Watt twice led the league in sacks, and he was named a First-Team All-Pro on five occasions. During his prime, Watt was simply unstoppable, and he did things that previously seemed impossible for a defensive lineman. He even made a little noise on offense at certain points during his career too.

3. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills

Actual position: 2nd

Original number three pick: Marcell Dareus

Miller doesn't deserve to slide a spot in this redraft, but the fact that he does should go to show you just how stacked the 2011 NFL draft was. Miller is one of only four Super Bowl MVPs this century who played on the defensive side of the ball, and he is one of the best sack artists in league history. Miller's bend and speed off the edge was a thing of art, and plenty of offensive linemen have pinned him as the most unblockable player they've faced.

Even though he falls to the No. 3 pick here, there is a case to be made that Miller should have gone first or second. Neither Newton nor Watt won a Super Bowl, whereas Miller won a championship with both the Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams. Additionally, both Newton and Watt have been retired for a few years now, but Miller is still going strong and will likely be playing in 2025, with the free agent pass rusher getting linked to the Baltimore Ravens recently.

The original number three overall pick, Marcell Dareus, was actually somewhat of a disappointment despite being a Pro Bowl player. Dareus was a really good player; there were just simply better players available at this point. The Miller selection here is ironic because the Bills recently released Miller.

4. Richard Sherman, Cincinnati Bengals

Actual position: 154th

Original number four pick: A.J. Green

There was a point in time when Richard Sherman was the biggest name in football on the defensive side of the field. He was the best player on one of the best defensive units ever: The Legion of Boom. The cornerback talked a lot of trash, but he always backed it up, especially in the biggest moments. A lack of elite 40-yard dash speed led to Sherman falling in the 2011 NFL draft, but the Cincinnati Bengals have hindsight with this redraft selection. Sherman was an interception machine during his prime. as he led the league in that category in 2013, and he ended his career with 37 picks.

5. Jason Kelce, Arizona Cardinals

Actual position: 191st

Original number five pick: Patrick Peterson

Jason Kelce has a case as the best center in NFL history. The seven-time Pro Bowler was as steady as it gets, and he led the way for the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line for 13 seasons. Kelce originally went in the sixth round, making him one of the biggest draft-day steals in recent memory.

6. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Actual position: 6th

Original number six pick: Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons got this pick correct. Julio Jones is one of the greatest receivers of the 21st century. He racked up 914 receptions for 13,703 yards during his career, with the latter figure ranking 16th all-time. Jones made seven Pro Bowls and was the receiving yards leader twice in his career. The only knock against him was that he didn't catch as many red zone touchdowns as expected for someone who is 6-foot-3, but Jones was a big-bodied receiver, and he may have been more of a threat within 20 yards of the endzone if he had a chance to do it over.

7. Tyron Smith, San Francisco 49ers

Actual position: 9th

Original number seven pick: Aldon Smith

Tyron Smith spent a long time as not only arguably the best left tackle in football but one of the best overall offensive linemen, period. It is crazy that he fell as far as he did in this redraft. The long-time Dallas Cowboy played his first season with a new team last year, as part of the New York Jets. Smith's time in the NFL is winding down, but he has had a long and productive career at the most important position along the offensive line.

8. Andy Dalton, Tennessee Titans

Actual position: 35th

Original number eight pick: Jake Locker

Andy Dalton wasn't/isn't the level of player that the other players in the top 10-ish of our 2011 NFL redraft were/are. Still, solid quarterbacks are hard to come by, and Dalton is still making noise at age 37. Dalton made three Pro Bowls with the Bengals, and he has since turned into somewhat of a journeyman. You can still count on Dalton to sub into the game and manage the offense well, though, as evidenced during his stint replacing former number-one pick Bryce Young as the Carolina Panthers starter last year.

Dalton was never elite, but he was always reliable. He has 39,500 passing yards and 253 passing touchdowns over the course of his career. Those marks both rank 26th in NFL history. Jake Locker was the Titans' pick here, and he turned into a massive bust. Dalton would have been the correct quarterback choice.

9. Patrick Peterson, Dallas Cowboys

Actual position: 5th

Original number nine pick: Tyron Smith

Picking Sherman five picks before Patrick Peterson might be a controversial choice for some. Peterson only had one less career interception (36), and he made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons. In fact, a lot of people considered Peterson to be the best cornerback in football during his prime. In addition to his lockdown abilities in coverage, Peterson was also an effective kick returner.

10. A.J. Green, Jacksonville Jaguars

Actual position: 4th

Original number 10 pick: Blaine Gabbert

With 10,514 receiving yards to his name, A.J. Green ranks inside of the top 10 for career receiving yards. He didn't do much outside of Cincinnati, but he was a 1,000-yard receiver in six of his seven seasons with the team, and he was regularly viewed as one of the best players at his position in the entire NFL. Receiver has been a position of weakness for the Jacksonville Jaguars for most of the 21st century. That wouldn't have been the case with Green on the roster.

11. Cameron Jordan, Houston Texans

Actual position: 24th

Original number 11 pick: J.J. Watt

Cameron Jordan is entering his 15th season with the New Orleans Saints. That type of loyalty is extremely valuable, but the production Jordan brings year in and year out is why he is one of the best players in Saints history. Jordan's 121.5 career sacks rank 22nd all-time.

12. Cameron Heyward, Minnesota Vikings

Actual position: 31st

Original number 12 pick: Christian Ponder

Another loyal legend who plays on the defensive front with the same first name as the last player selected in the 2011 NFL redraft is Cameron Heyward. The long-time Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle is still going strong with the team that originally took him. Hayward has been a first-team All-Pro four times, including in his most recent season. He is still going strong and is actually under contract for two more seasons, which is one more than Jordan. It might be a race to see who can last longer in the NFL between these two.

13. Chris Harris Jr., Detroit Lions

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 13 pick: Nick Fairley

Chris Harris Jr. is one of the best undrafted players of all time. He was a staple on the Broncos' “No Fly Zone” defenses, and he revolutionized the slot cornerback position. During a time when NFL teams started running more three wide-out alignments, Harris was capable of shutting down the middle of the field. He could also play on the outside when need be.

14. Mark Ingram, St. Louis Rams

Actual position: 28th

Original number 14 pick: Robert Quinn

Cam Newton wasn't the only Heisman winner drafted in 2011. Mark Ingram was named the best player in college football before being drafted 28th overall. His 8,111 rushing yards were the most in this draft class. Ingram stuck around in the NFL for 12 years, which is pretty impressive for a running back. The Alabama product was also named a Pro Bowler on three occasions.

15. Justin Houston, Miami Dolphins

Actual position: 70th

Original number 15 pick: Mike Pouncey

Justin Houston just missed out on being a part of the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty, but he was one of their best players in the era before Patrick Mahomes was on the team. The four-time Pro Bowler's best season came in 2014 when he had a league-high 22 sacks. Houston forced four career safeties, which is the most in NFL history.

16. Robert Quinn, Washington Redskins

Actual position: 14th

Original number 16 pick: Ryan Kerrigan

The 2011 NFL Draft was stacked with edge rushers. For a brief point in time, it looked like Robert Quinn might end up being the best of the bunch. The pass rusher had 19 sacks in his third season. His production fell off a cliff for the years to follow until he racked up 18.5 more sacks eight years later. Quinn had a weird career, but he could clearly get after the quarterback with the best of them during his prime.

17. Aldon Smith, New England Patriots

Actual position: 7th

Original number 17 pick: Nate Solder

Aldon Smith had the talent to be one of the best players from the 2011 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Pro in only his second season after he racked up 19.5 sacks. Then, off-the-field issues derailed his career, and Smith seemed to spend more time suspended than on the football field.

With the right infrastructure around him, it is possible that Smith would have become something truly special. Nobody would have had a better chance of keeping Smith in check than Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. This is a big risk for the Patriots, but there might not have been a better home for the edge rusher than New England.

18. Nate Solder, San Diego Chargers

Actual position: 17th

Original number 18 pick: Corey Liuget

The Patriots' aforementioned redraft risk allows the San Diego Chargers to swoop up the Patriots' original selection: Nate Solder. Solder was a reliable protector in front of Tom Brady at left tackle during the second part of their dynasty, and he won two Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots.

19. Mike Pouncey, New York Giants

Actual position: 15th

Original number 19 pick: Prince Amukamara

While Mike Pouncey wasn't as dominant as his brother Maurkice (drafted the year prior), he was still one of the best centers in the NFL during his entire career. With Kelce getting selected at the No. 5 pick in this 2011 NFL redraft, Pouncey is a steal here at 19.

20. K.J. Wright, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Actual position: 99th

Original number 2o pick: Adrian Clayborn

K.J. Wright was another key member of the Seahawks' Legion of Boom. The linebacker has more career solo tackles (618) than anybody else in this draft class. The Buccaneers have had some great linebacker play over the last decade-plus, so you can imagine Wright would have developed into just as solid of a player in Tampa Bay had he had been drafted there.

21. Jurrell Casey, Cleveland Browns

Actual position: 77th

Original number 21 pick: Phil Taylor

One of the few first-round misses in the 2011 NFL Draft was the Cleveland Browns' selection of Phil Taylor. Of course, Cleveland was notorious for drafting busts during this era of their franchise, but if they wanted a defensive tackle, then they should have taken Jurrell Casey. The big man made five Pro Bowls and spent a few years as the Titans' best player not named Derrick Henry.

22. Ryan Kerrigan, Indianapolis Colts

Actual position: 16th

Original number 22 pick: Anthony Castonzo

Yet another great pass rusher from the 2011 NFL Draft was Ryan Kerrigan. The outside linebacker made four Pro Bowls and racked up double-digit sacks four times as well. He even led the league in forced fumbles in 2014. Perhaps due to his status as a long-time player on the Washington Redskins/Football Team, Kerrigan was a little bit unheralded in comparison to some of the other players in this draft class. The Indianapolis Colts would certainly be happy to get him in the mid-20s, though.

23. Randall Cobb, Philadelphia Eagles

Actual position: 64th

Original number 23 pick: Danny Watkins

Randall Cobb was never a top option, but he was always a pretty good second or third receiving threat. He lasted a long time in the NFL, with his best days coming as one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets. Cobb actually only had 12 fewer career touchdowns than Julio Jones, a player who was selected much higher in this redraft.

24. Rodney Hudson, New Orleans Saints

Actual position: 55th

Original number 24 pick: Cameron Jordan

Pouncey and Kelce were already selected in this redraft, but they weren't the only generational center talents drafted in 2011. Rodney Hudson also had a spectacular career in the middle of offensive lines. The New Orleans Saints were the only team with two first-round picks in 2011, so they can build in the trenches here and still have the luxury of grabbing a skill position player later.

25. Marcell Dareus, Seattle Seahawks

Actual position: 3rd

Original number 25 pick: James Carpenter

The Bills had to be a little disappointed that they selected Marcell Dareus third overall in 2011. The Seattle Seahawks getting him at pick 25 is somewhat of a steal, though. Despite him being disappointing in comparison to other players drafted high, Dareus was still a multi-time Pro Bowler. In fact, Dareus made the Pro Bowl in his third and fourth seasons, so it was looking like he'd become one of the best players in this draft class. Injuries were the thing that held the defensive tackle back.

26. Julius Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs

Actual position: 129th

Original number 26 pick: Jonathan Baldwin

There have only been 16 occasions where a tight end caught 12-plus receiving touchdowns. Julius Thomas did it twice as a key member of one of the best offensive units ever with the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos. Thomas dealt with injuries and regressed in a big way after leaving Denver, but a short prime would be okay in Kansas City, considering the team drafted Travis Kelce in 2013.

27. Kyle Rudolph, Baltimore Ravens

Actual position: 43rd

Original number 27 pick: Jimmy Smith

While Thomas was taken a pick earlier, Kyle Rudolph actually leads tight ends from the 2011 NFL Draft class in most receiving categories. The two-time Pro Bowler had 4,773 career receiving yards. He was also effective as a blocker. Thomas had unmatched physical attributes, but Rudolph was the more productive tight end in the long run.

28. DeMarco Murray, New Orleans Saints

Actual position: Mark Ingram

Original number 28 pick: 71st

The Saints had two first-round picks in 2011, and they took Mark Ingram with the latter of those selections. Therefore, going running back with the No. 28 pick again makes sense. DeMarco Murray's longevity wasn't as impressive as Ingram's, but he actually had a better prime. Murray led the NFL with 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014.

29. Colin Kaepernick, Chicago Bears

Actual position: 36th

Original number 29 pick: Gabe Carimi

Colin Kaepernick is certainly one of the most polarizing players in NFL history, and that applies to where to redraft him amongst his 2011 peers. Kaepernick is, of course, most known for taking a knee during the national anthem. A lot of fans think he was super talented, though, and a high-potential quarterback could be worth the drama for a team like the Chicago Bears. Chicago has never had a 4,000-yard passer, and they've struggled to find a quarterback worth investing in throughout most of their history.

Perhaps Kaepernick could have been that guy for the Bears. While his numbers are nothing to write home about, his prime was solid, and it did include a Super Bowl appearance.

30. Muhammad Wilkerson, New York Jets

Actual position: 30th

Original number 30 pick: Muhammad Wilkerson

Muhammad Wilkerson was a good value pick for the Jets at pick 30 in 2011, so the team takes him again here in this redraft. Wilkerson had 37.5 sacks in his first five seasons, but his production fell off after being paid.

31. Lawrence Guy, Pittsburgh Steelers

Actual position: 233rd

Original number 31 pick: Cameron Hayward

Lawrence Guy bounced around from team to team early in his career, but he eventually found a home with the Patriots. With Cameron Hayward off the board here, the Pittsburgh Steelers need a defensive tackle who would have been around for the long haul.

32. Doug Baldwin, Green Bay Packers

Actual position: Undrafted

Original number 32 pick: Derek Sherrod

The Seahawks did quite well in the 2011 NFL Draft. After selecting Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright, the team was able to scoop up Doug Baldwin as an undrafted free agent. He soars all the way up into the first round of this redraft.

Seahawks' draftees who didn't show up in this redraft include Legion of Boom member Byron Maxwell and Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith. A lifelong member of the Seahawks, Baldwin actually made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017. He then only played one more season before a failed physical ended his career. Despite the early success with the Seahawks, namely a Super Bowl championship, you can argue that Baldwin was just getting going before his career ended.