The 2025 NFL free agent negotiation period is nearly over. At 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, the new league year will officially start, and the initial wave of free agents who agreed to contracts will officially be able to sign their new deals. Of course, the best of the best on the open market are highly coveted, so they usually agree to contracts in the opening hours of negotiations. Most of the best players from our initial free agent rankings after the Super Bowl have already been franchise tagged, scooped up by new teams, or re-signed by their old teams.

Some great players are still available, though, and a number of impressive players hit the open market after being released by their teams. With the initial wave of NFL free agency over and a number of teams already dumping millions upon millions into new players, teams will now be looking for cheaper players to fill out their rosters. NFL teams don't want to go into the NFL Draft with glaring holes, so they will look to sign the best remaining free agents in the near future.

1. Cam Robinson, Minnesota Vikings, OT

Directly after the Super Bowl, we ranked Cam Robinson as the 12th-best impending free agent. Now that free agency has officially hit, and the offensive tackle remains without a contract, he takes up the top slot of the best remaining free agents. Robinson filled in well after being traded to the Minnesota Vikings last season.

However, it appears he was only a rental for the team. Robinson was filling in for the injured Christian Darrisaw, but the tackle will be ready to go for next season. Additionally, Minnesota already made moves for fellow offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries. In all likelihood, Robinson will be playing for a new team next season in what will be his ninth year in the NFL.

2. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars, TE

The Jacksonville Jaguars surprisingly released Evan Engram ahead of NFL free agency, and he immediately became sought after. The tight end immediately visited with the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers, but he didn't walk away from either program with a contract.

It is unclear if medical concerns or contract agreements are holding things up, but Engram is too talented to remain on the open market for much longer. Engram has finished in the top five in tight end receiving yards in two of the last three seasons. The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the most reliable security blankets in the NFL, and receiving tight ends are becoming more and more important, as evidenced by the immediate success of players such as Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Sam LaPorta, and Dalton Kincaid, among others.

3. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans, WR

Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL injury last season, and that is clearly worrisome for potential suitors for the free agent receiver, considering there haven't really been any rumors about Diggs' next landing spot. Even so, Diggs has long been one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he likely still has something left in the tank. Diggs surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons before his season was cut short last year.

4. Asante Samuel Jr., Los Angeles Chargers, CB

Another player who was injured in 2024, Asante Samuel Jr., was always reliable before he suffered a shoulder injury last season. Expect the cornerback to get back on track and make the team that signs him very happy. Samuel intercepted two passes in each of his first three seasons, and he defended 11-13 passes in each of those years, too. You know what you are getting out of the cornerback, assuming he will be at full health next season.

5. Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills, CB

The cornerback position was arguably the deepest position in this free agent class. That has caused multiple cornerbacks to remain on the open market into the second wave of NFL free agency. The Buffalo Bills struggled mightily during the postseason when Rasul Douglas was dealing with an injury. It wouldn't come as a surprise if the team tries to bring him back, considering he wasn't able to land a huge deal in the opening days of free agency. Plus the Bills have yet to find a replacement for him. Douglas is a big cornerback that plays with physicality.

6. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, WR

The Seattle Seahawks are seemingly blowing things up and embracing a massive rebuild. Whoever signs the recently released Tyler Lockett will reap the benefits. The aging receiver is regressing, but he should come cheap. He is still one of the best deep threats in the NFL, too, and injuries aren't a concern because Lockett knows how to protect his body. The receiver has played in at least 16 games in all 10 of his professional seasons.

7. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills, Edge

Von Miller is one of the best sack artists ever, and he has a Super Bowl MVP to his name. The long-time Bronco who last played for the Bills is bound for the Hall of Fame, and while he isn't the player he once was, he could still thrive as a situational pass rusher. One of Miller's mentors with the Broncos was Demarcus Ware. Miller could be used in a manner similar to how the Broncos used Ware when they won Super Bowl 59.

It was originally reported that the Bills were interested in re-signing Miller after they released him, but that doesn't appear to be the case anymore because Buffalo signed Joey Bosa to a contract. Broncos fans have pleaded for a homecoming that would allow Miller to retire in Denver.

8. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys, DT

DeMarcus Lawrence is another franchise legend who is in the twilight of his career. Lawrence has made four Pro Bowls, but he only played four games last season.

9. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills, WR

Amari Cooper is the third former Bill who is still a free agent on this list. Cooper's tenure in Buffalo was uninspiring, but he is one of the best route runners in the NFL. You can't count on him to be the top dog in the receiver room anymore, but he'd be great as a third option on a contender.

10. Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles, OG

Mekhi Becton went from looking like a draft bust on the New York Jets to a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles seemingly always have great offensive line play, so it will be interesting to see if Becton truly improved or if he was a product of a great system. The Eagles recently traded for Kenyon Green, so a return to Philadelphia is unlikely for the former first-rounder. Becton is a physical freak, though, so NFL teams should be interested, and he likely won't be remaining in the free agency pool for much longer.