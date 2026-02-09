Even acclaimed actor Jon Hamm couldn't help but dance to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

The NFL posted a video of Hamm, who was recently at the NFL Honors, dancing to Bad Bunny's Halftime Show at Super Bowl 60.

He looked so elated to be at the game during the performance. Hamm is a big fan of Bad Bunny, having gone to several concerts in the past. So, it's no surprise that he enjoyed the show.

Hamm is an actor best known for his role as Don Draper in Mad Men. He starred in the series from 2007 to 2015, leading seven seasons and 92 episodes and winning awards for his performance.

He has also starred in movies like Stolen, Million Dollar Arm, and Beirut. Hamm has also had roles in The Town, Bridesmaids, Baby Driver, Tag, Bad Times at the El Royale, Richard Jewell, and Top Gun: Maverick.

His work also extends to the animation world. Hamm has voiced characters in Shrek Forever After, Minions, and Transformers One. He will also star in Disney's upcoming animated movie Hoppers. The upcoming movie also stars Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Dave Franco.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show was epic

Bad Bunny performed a nine-song set during the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show. He played four songs from his Grammy-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The album won several awards at the 2026 Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Additionally, he brought out special guests like Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. Lady Gaga got to perform her hit with Bruno Mars, “Dig With a Smile,” which did not originally feature Bad Bunny.

Several celebrities also made cameos during the show. While they all didn't sing, the likes of Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and Ronald Acuna Jr. all appeared.