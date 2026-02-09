After attending the Super Bowl, Adam Sandler praised his Happy Gilmore 2 co-star and 2026 Halftime Show performer Bad Bunny.

Sandler was asked for his thoughts on the show by Entertainment Tonight following the game. He had nothing but nice things to say, giving it a glowing review.

“Benito was unbelievable,” Sandler raved. “[He was] loose, happy, made everybody ecstatic. I loved it, and congrats to the Bunny; he's a great human being.”

Adam Sandler praised his friend and ‘Happy Gilmore 2' co-star Bad Bunny after his Super Bowl performance.💚🥰 pic.twitter.com/Y5mzcwk2MW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 9, 2026

Sandler attended Super Bowl 60 wearing a New England Patriots cap. This was somewhat surprising, given his previous allegiance to the New York Jets. Regardless, the Patriots were unable to beat the Seattle Seahawks in the game.

Bad Bunny and Adam Sandler did a movie before his Super Bowl Halftime Show

Before Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show, he did a movie with Sandler. He starred in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Sandler, playing his busboy-turned-caddy, Oscar Mejías.

Happy Gilmore 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 movie, Happy Gilmore. It was distributed by Netflix, and Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Benny Safdie also starred in it.

This was not Bad Bunny's first acting gig. He has previously starred in blockbuster movies like F9, Bullet Train, and Cassandro. He followed up his role in Happy Gilmore 2 by starring in Caught Stealing.

Additionally, he is a professional wrestler. Bad Bunny has wrestled in several matches for WWE, most notably at the 2023 Backlash PLE where he took on Damian Priest in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

He has also taken part in Royal Rumble matches and wrestled at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. Bad Bunny teamed up with Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison in a winning effort. He has also won the now-retired 24/7 Championship once.