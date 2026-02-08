It's time. After 18 grueling weeks of the regular season and three exciting weeks of playoff action, two teams remain. The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are the last teams remaining in their respective conferences. Now, the two teams will battle it out in Super Bowl LX for the right to raise the Lombardi trophy.

There was some concern in the week leading up to the Super Bowl that both teams would be missing key players in the most important game of the season. Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori was injured during one of their practices and was seen in a walking boot. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, on the other hand, had an injured throwing shoulder.

It would have been an anti-climactic finish to the season if two important players were out due to injuries in the Super Bowl. Thankfully, both Maye and Emmanwori have been taken off their respective teams' injury report. Emmanwori, in particular, has been able to practice already, while Maye has participated in the Pats' last three practices.

“No designation for Nick,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after practice Friday. “Turns out, he's alive.” Meanwhile, Maye said on Thursday that “I'm not trying to lie to you guys. I'm saying I'm feeling great.”

That being said, the Seahawks-Patriots injury report for Super Bowl is not completely empty. There are two notable names on the injury report for the Patriots: inside linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and pass rusher Harold Landry (knee) are dealing with injuries. That being said, both players are expected to play in the final game of their season.

For the Seahawks, fullback Robbie Ouzts is listed on the injury report with a neck injury. He played in 12 games this season for the Seahawks and played in 27% of available snaps when he was fielded.

The Seahawks-Patriots' Super Bowl game will kick off at 3:30PM Pacific time in Levi's Stadium.