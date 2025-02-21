Tom Brady added to the viewership for the highly anticipated USA versus Canada 4 Nations Face Off Thursday. But the seven-time Super Bowl winner helped fuel the hype beforehand. All after putting on some skates and having a hockey stick in tow.

Brady took to his personal Instagram page to spark the energy for the hockey heavyweight battle. Here's the twist, though: Brady skated around to “Free bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The track has gone from 1973 rock classic to the USA's theme song on the ice. Another Brady, Brady Tkachuk, got the song blaring through the speakers on his own goal.

Brady channeled his own “Free Bird” before both teams skated in Boston. He wasn't the only football quarterback watching.

2024 NFL rookie joins Tom Brady in watching USA-Canada

A current New England Patriots starter made sure he became a part of the historic matchup on ice.

The Pats' new QB1 Drake Maye strolled inside TD Garden, turning to his own IG account for the announcement. And it looked like Maye got himself one of the suites inside the home of the Boston Bruins.

The 4 Nations battle came with lots of intrigue beforehand. Both teams engaged in fist fights during their last meeting on Saturday. Three different fights to be exact.

But the matchup hit a monumental milestone five days ago. Their 4 Nations meeting drew an astonishing 10.1 million viewers. USA versus Canada became the highest-rated non-Stanley Cup Finals contest since 2014, per NHL insider Chris Johnston of TSN.

Brady got his fans and followers to tune in by sharing his pregame energy for the contest. USA fans even dressed as American historical figures before filling the TD Garden seats.

Thursday's battle certainly lived up to the hype. Both teams exchanged goals in the first two periods. USA and Canada got deadlocked in a 2-2 tie entering the third period.