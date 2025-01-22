Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady started his broadcasting career this NFL season as he has been calling games on Fox, but there have been some rumors about Brady potentially leaving after this season. That would be a bit of a surprise as he is only in his first year, and on Wednesday, he put the rumors to rest.

Tom Brady appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and Cowherd brought up the rumors and opened up the floor to Brady to address. He shut them down.

“I thought it was a great run, you know, one solid year. So, you know, there's time for new things. And I figured, you know, this has been totally mastered at this point,” Brady said sarcastically. “Yeah, I don't know where it comes from. I know it always says sources close to Brady or whatever, but I've had the best time at Fox, and I've loved every time going into the booth and working with such great people, starting with my partner Kevin, everyone in our crew… everyone you would probably know a little bit about.”

Brady played in the NFL for a long time before getting into broadcasting. One of the things he loves about his new role is that he gets to see the game from a different perspective.

“But behind the scenes, there's so many incredible people that bring the NFL to life and to see kind of how it is from a different perspective,” Brady said. “You know, I've had so many years, 23 years playing on the field. I've watched so many games from, you know, the sideline, sideline view, and now I'm sitting up there in the booth and seeing it from a different perspective. And I've loved, kind of, just the whole process and diving into all these different teams, it's been a lot of growth for me in one year and I really can't wait to see what it looks like in year two, and and way beyond that too, I got nine years left on my deal. And maybe longer, you never know if Fox wants me, we'll just keep going because it's been it's been really fun.”

So there you have it. Tom Brady isn't planning on going anywhere soon. He will remain at Fox for what seems like a long time as he has a lot of time left on his current deal, and there was clearly no traction with these rumors.