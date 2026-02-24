New England Patriots vice president Eliot Wolf admitted that his team is in the market for an offensive tackle in the 2026 offseason, but not the one people are talking about. Wolf rejected the idea that he is targeting impending Green Bay Packers free agent Rasheed Walker at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Reports that the team was interested in Walker surfaced due to a report from NFL reporter Jason La Canfora. Wolf denied those claims but admitted he will be in the market for offensive tackle help shortly.

“I saw that report, and it's not true,” Wolf said, via CLNS Media. “He's under contract with the Packers right now. And the two teams that were linked with that particular player both drafted left tackles in the first round last year, so I'm not sure how accurate that would be. There's offensive tackle needs — Vederian [Lowe] is a free agent, Thayer [Munford Jr.] is a free agent and Morgan [Moses] is 35 years old. Tackle would be a need for our team.”

#Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf says the Rasheed Walker report was “not true” Wolf said the Tackle position is a need for the team this offseason

La Canfora's report also suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs might be interested in Walker, a claim Wolf also questioned.

Rumors that the Patriots are looking for an upgrade at left tackle have run rampant since rookie Will Campbell allowed 14 pressures in Super Bowl LX, the most in a playoff game since 2018, according to Underdog Fantasy. Campbell, the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, battled injuries that caused him to struggle all year.

Walker is set to hit free agency with his rookie contract expiring. He has been a league-average tackle thus far with the Packers, allowing 34 pressures and five sacks in 2025.

Multiple teams are expected to be interested in Walker, who was arrested at an airport in January on gun charges.