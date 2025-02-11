After their dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles showcased how well-put-together their roster is, thanks to general manager Howie Roseman. However — as all teams face — the Eagles must make roster moves in the 2025 NFL offseason, including a surprising roster cut or two. If the Eagles were smart, they'd move on from running back Kenneth Gainwell, and possibly find his replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now, Philly could do some roster management, restructuring contracts to open up more money in 2025. But, given their current list of players who are set to become free agents in the upcoming offseason, it could be a tall task for each player to make their way back onto the 2025 roster.

In fact, The 33rd Team released a top 100 list of free agents for the 2025 offseason, and the Eagles had four players on it, all of them within the top 40.

Josh Sweat, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 8)

Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 9)

Milton Williams, IDL, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 15)

Mekhi Becton, OG, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 36)

Now, while the surprise roster cut could come from the list of players The 33rd Team released, Gainwell wasn't considered a top 100 free agent, considering his minimal role in Philly's offense.

In reality, he was a bit of a background character in the Eagles' Super Bowl season.

Through the 17 games Gainwell appeared in behind Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, the former fifth-round pick started just one game in 2024. However, across his 2024 campaign, Gainwell accounted for 74 carries, 290 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown, adding 16 receptions for 116 yards.

So, in terms of his value to the roster, the Eagles could move on from the Memphis Tiger following the completion of his four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.

While cutting Gainwell might not be the most surprising move ever made, he's been somewhat of a staple with the Eagles since being drafted in the fifth round.

He wasn't ever a lead back, but Gainwell had multiple seasons with over 500 yards from scrimmage, posting six total touchdowns his rookie season.

However, in Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs, Gainwell was tasked with being Barkley's No. 2 back — and while it didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things — his 10 yards didn't really prove that he deserves a spot on the team in 2025.

That's not a diss at Gainwell, but — with the Eagles looking to repeat in 2025-26 — an upgrade at running back in the NFL draft could be the way Roseman and the Eagles decide to move.

Considering their list of potential free agents to hit the open market in the 2025 NFL offseason, retaining Gainwell could be a move that's not nearly as important as bringing back starters like Zach Baun and Josh Sweat.

The Eagles could bring back Gainwell on a one-year, $1.5 million contract — his market value — per Spotrac.

While that contract would be rather minimal compared to the other deals they must make this offseason, it could still put the Eagles in a worse spot than just letting Gainwell walk.

Considering the Eagles' priorities' in the 2025 NFL offseason, bringing back more key starters to their lineup could be higher on that list than bringing back Gainwell, causing him to be a surprising roster cut.