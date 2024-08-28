The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NFL. Philadelphia has had a history of making smart roster decision under the leadership of general manager Howie Roseman. However, that can lead to some very tough decisions on the NFL's roster cut deadline.

Roseman and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with the media on Wednesday morning following Tuesday's roster cuts. The pair explained how difficult it was to make decisions on who to cut from the team's final roster.

“At the end of the day, our jobs are different,” Roseman said, referring to himself and Sirianni. “I think that's one of the things that we respect about each other is that I have a different job than Coach. Our scouts have a different job than the assistant coaches, and that's understandable. But at the end of the day, we're all trying to win. We're trying to win as much as we possibly can this year and then go back and do it again next year and the year after that.”

Roseman understands that no everyone can make the final roster.

“…I can't tell you that every single guy on the roster was unanimous,” Roseman continued. “I think that's OK, I understand that.”

Sirianni shared his perspective on why roster cuts are tough decisions.

“Coaches are selfish,” Sirianni said. “So, if you ask Jeremiah Washburn, he's going to keep eight guys at that position. Sometimes — we're selfish. They want to keep their guys because they've worked so hard with it.”

Roseman also explained how there's a perception that some GMs want to “keep their guys” even if that isn't the right move.

“And I think it's easy to accuse front office guys of wanting to have their draft picks and have guys like that,” Roseman concluded. “I think, because I've been doing this long enough, I try to really balance it and try to make sure that we're doing the right things to make sure the coaches have everything they need to win as many games as possible and that we're also developing players, so we don't go into next year with 25 free agents and having to replace a ton of guys. But it's tricky.”

Howie Roseman explains why Eagles decided to keep James Bradberry on the final 53-man roster

One surprise player to make the Eagles final roster is veteran defensive back James Bradberry.

Bradberry transitioned from cornerback to safety this offseason but still managed to stick on the final roster.

“James Bradberry always has had really good football instincts,” Roseman said. “When you see him play safety every day here and see his ability to diagnose his football instincts. I think for all of us, that’s a transition, that’s a different position than playing outside corner.”

Bradberry will likely be a role player instead of a starter for the Eagles in 2024.

“He’s got a skill set. It’s a long season. We already know that he’s had tremendous success in this league playing outside corner as well. With the goals that we have for this football team, having a veteran player like that on the roster that we know we can rely on when called upon, we felt like was important.”