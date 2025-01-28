DeVonta Smith gets a renewed shot at redemption with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has two years ago on his mind, once the Kansas City Chiefs share the same field with him.

“Slim Reaper” torched the AFC champs with 100 receiving yards on seven catches at Glendale, Arizona back in 2023. He even snuck behind K.C. on one deep 45-yard snag that nearly became a touchdown. He even became the recipient of a controversial non-catch call. But Smith watched the Chiefs celebrate under confetti by edging his Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Smith left State Farm Stadium disappointed he and Philly couldn't finish the job in that 38-35 defeat.

Since then, Smith rewrote the Eagles' playoff record books. He struggled to surpass 1,000-yards during the regular season, but still caught a career-best eight touchdown catches.

The chance at retribution arrives on Feb. 9 for Smith and the NFC champs. This time down in New Orleans inside the Caesar's Superdome. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will no doubt think about Smith. But will the fourth-year wideout deliver an even better Super Bow performance this time around? Here are some bold predictions involving the Eagles WR.

DeVonta Smith will break out of his 4-catch streak

Smith has this rare streak going for him. He's produced three consecutive four-catch games — all in the playoffs.

Granted there's a reason behind his low number of receptions. Saquon Barkley has gone off on defenses during this latest NFC title run.

Barkley rises as one of the primary game plans for Spagnuolo. But that only means Smith will get an increase in touches if Barkley becomes the focal point. And with Barkley's presence, his running and Smith's downfield speed have emerged as the perfect union in Philly.

Smith will catch 2 explosive plays

Smith could've had two 30+ yard receptions in the last meeting against the Chiefs. He makes up for it here in the Big Easy.

As talented Kansas City's pass defense is, the Chiefs surrendered multiple receptions of 20 to 34 yards in the playoffs. And that was against a depleted Houston Texans WR room and a Buffalo Bills team operating without a Pro Bowl WR.

Best believe Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will attack Kansas City deep. Smith is the perfect downfield threat here. He'll haul down not one, but two explosive plays to make up for the lost one from two years ago.

Kellen Moore will use Smith on a trick play or motion

Moore is brand new to the Super Bowl stage. He's the Shane Steichen of this staff this time around. But this stage is perfect for him to dip into his past bag of tricks. And Smith is perfect for him to unleash that on the back-to-back champs.

Moore in the past once got CeeDee Lamb to fake a screen pass, only to blow the top of the Buccaneers' coverage and score on a 22-yard touchdown lob. He's also from the college that perfected a hook-and-ladder lateral in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Smith is the top chess piece for both of those plays.

Who knows, Moore can even give the Chiefs a taste of their own medicine with their famed “Tom and Jerry” play that K.C. busted in the last two Super Bowls. Including the one that sealed the overtime win in Super Bowl 58. Smith has the height and speed to execute that fake motion play.

Smith will score once against Chiefs

The 26-year-old wideout likely has one more thing he's thinking about: How he didn't score in his last big game appearance.

Philadelphia will want to limit Jalen Hurts as a runner this time around. Moore has to trust Hurts' arm and decision making here.

The Eagles' upset chances increase if they get multiple aerial touchdowns. Smith will be motivated to cross the goal line after failing to score in the desert.

Smith will surpass 100 yards and earn MVP consideration

Eight different WRs have claimed the game's Most Valuable Player award. Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams represents the last wideout to claim the award in the 2021 season.

Smith is going to threaten to claim the game's highest individual honor. The offensive line can hold off the Chiefs' pass rush for Hurts, which allows Smith to help pick apart this unit.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner looks prime to better his previous big game totals. Even with A.J. Brown on the field, Smith walks into the Superdome as the most motivationally charged wideout from two years ago.