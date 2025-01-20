Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles secure their place in the NFC Championship game, but wide receiver DeVonta Smith made franchise playoff history against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Reaching the mark of 467 receiving yards, Smith now owns the Eagles' playoff record in career receiving yards, per Underdog NFL.

Smith had 460 career receiving yards going into Sunday's matchup with the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. After the game, he has 481 yards and counting.

How DeVonta Smith, Eagles performed against Rams

The Eagles are now one game away from reaching the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, and DeVonta Smith could be due for his second appearance there.

Smith is coming off a 2024 season where he made 68 receptions for 833 yards and eight touchdowns. Having missed four games, he was unable to continue his two year streak of having 1,000 or more receiving yards.

Throughout Sunday, passes didn't come often for Smith and the Eagles' receiving corps. Quarterback Jalen Hurts only completed 15 of his 20 passes as four went to Smith, who was successful on all of his targets. He finished with 21 yards for the day.

Philadelphia dominated on the ground, gaining up to 285 rushing yards. Star running back Saquon Barkley led the way with 205 yards and two touchdowns, while Hurts provided 70 yards and a score.

However, the Eagles have to keep an eye on Hurts' health. He played every snap in the game, but his knee brace limited his mobility in the second half as he could be seen limping following the game's conclusion. He also got sacked seven times, needing time to rest from the physical plays dealt to him by the Rams' defense.

Fighting to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59, the Eagles will host the six-seeded Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET.