The Philadelphia Eagles may be getting their invite to the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hasn't gotten around to extending an invitation to the Super Bowl 59 champions but will do that soon.

“They will be. We haven't yet, but we will be. I thought it was a great performance by them. And absolutely, they'll be extended,” Trump said before asking a White House employee to get started on that.

“We'll do it right away, we're going to do it sometime today. And they deserve to be down here, and we hope to see them.”

The Eagles won their second Super Bowl in franchise history on Feb. 9. They beat the defending two-time champions Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to secure the title. They prevented their opponents from pulling off a three-peat for the first time in Super Bowl history.